THEY FIGHT IN THE SAME STINKING POND – NOT ENOUGH SMARTS, MORALS BUT RELYING ON RACISM & BIGOTRY FOR OXYGEN: SHORT SHELF-LIFE BERSATU, UMNO & PAS – WHEN THE WEAKEST SHARK IMPOSES ITSELF AS THE LEADER, FOR SURE IT WILL BE EATEN UP BY THE OTHER 2 VERY SOON

PPBM has a short shelf-life, only until GE15. Once GE15 is announced, the future is so uncertain for PPBM. Pakatan Harapan wants PPBM to ‘come home’. PPBM may need to consider that unless they can make the marriage with Muafakat Nasional work. And currently the Muafakat Nasional-PPBM marriage is not very stable.

“With his political future unclear, is Azmin looking for support elsewhere?” wrote Zainal Epi in Malay Mail Online (READ HERE).

And this what a pro-DAP portal said in its article “Gay Senior Minister Azmin Slaughtered Like A Pig – A Slap In The Face For Muhyiddin & Mahathir”:

Some may not realize that during the period of MCO (movement control order), there has been a quiet – but lethal – competition between two senior ministers to prove their leadership and legitimacy. The two senior ministers were Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Mr. Azmin is from Bersatu and Mr. Sabri is one of UMNO warlords.

When the backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced his Cabinet, his Berstu party greedily gobbled up 2 of 4 Senior Minister posts. On top of that, the premier had also announced that while the four senior ministers are all “equal”, Azmin will chair Cabinet meetings whenever he is absent. That was as good as saying that Azmin is the de-facto Deputy Prime Minister.

Azmin, who had not only toppled his own Pakatan Harapan government, but also betrayed his own party PKR to join Bersatu after a political coup, is easily the most hated politician in the country. In fact, people hate him more than UMNO crooks Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi combined. And the voters can’t wait for the next general election to teach the biggest traitor a lesson.

And yet another pro-DAP portal said this:

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairperson Wan Saiful Wan Jan is attempting to please his new friends in Umno and once again blaming some leaders of DAP for the fall of Pakatan Harapan government.

In fact, it was the treachery of those like Wan Saiful that caused the fall of the Harapan government, not the criticisms of DAP leaders. These Bersatu members not only betrayed the voters, but they also betrayed Bersatu’s founder, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, by joining hands with the very people the nonagenarian rejected as corrupt.

Wan Saiful is now conveniently blaming vocal DAP leaders, namely Ronnie Liu and P Ramasamy for the collapse of the Harapan government when the fact is that it was people like Muhyiddin and Azmin Ali who caused the collapse with their treachery against the coalition and Mahathir.

Muafakat Nasional is building a strong marriage that will bring Umno and PAS to victory in GE15

Actually, Jews, Christians and Muslims with aqidah would say it was God who brought down Pakatan Harapan because without the will of God it would not have happened. But then how many people nowadays have aqidah? So, they will always look for a scapegoat to blame for the collapse of Pakatan Harapan. Hence the reason for this finger-pointing orgy by the Pakatan Harapan leaders and portals. Everyone else except themselves are to blame.

What these people should focus on is what happens now rather than wasting time conjuring excuses as to why Pakatan Harapan fell. We know why Pakatan Harapan fell and it is not for all those excuses mentioned above. Plain and simple: Pakatan Harapan fell because they plotted to oust Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and replace him with Anwar Ibrahim, so Mahathir brought the government down to block Anwar from becoming PM8.

Of course, none of the Pakatan Harapan people will admit this. They will say this person or that person betrayed them. These Pakatan Harapan people are so dumb, or maybe they think we are the dumb ones. What next? Are they now going to say if we die for Pakatan Harapan there will be 88 virgins waiting for us in heaven?

Pakatan Harapan refuses to admit the real reason why the government collapsed

Anyway, the current dilemma facing Perikatan Nasional is that Pribumi, Umno and PAS are all fishing in the same pond. That is the same dilemma that MCA and Gerakan faced, both were fishing in the same pond and there was only one fish to catch.

It is not so bad for Umno and PAS. The Islamists will vote for PAS while the Nationalists will vote for Umno. And about 60% of the Malays put Islam first while 40% put race first. That was proven in Terengganu and Kelantan where PAS won two-thirds of the 99 state/parliament seats and Umno won one-third.

In fact, in Terengganu and Kelantan, the 99 state/parliament seats faced three-corner or more contests because PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) and Parti Amanah also contested. But PKR, PPBM and Amanah did not win a single seat and Umno-PAS shared out the 99 seats.

And that is going to be the scenario in GE15 — except this time Umno and PAS will not be going head-to-head but will contest as Muafakat Nasional. So, this mean where Umno is contesting PAS will not contest and vice versa.

Mahathir had to block Anwar at all costs even if it meant the collapse of the government

Okay, that settles the matter of Muafakat Nasional. But where will PPBM come in? While Umno will contest where the Malay voters are more nationalistic and PAS will contest where the Malays are more religiously-inclined, where is PPBM going to contest?

Basically, Muafakat Nasional will have to sedekah (donate) some seats to PPBM — or else PPBM will have to contest in non-Malay areas or where the Malays make up less than 70% of the voters. This will make PPBM a charity case and they will only be able to survive on handouts.

Can PPBM win in constituencies where the Malay voters are less than 70%? Then there are PKR and Amanah to worry about as well who will contest in those constituencies where the Malay voters are not the kingmakers.

Yes, PPBM is not multiracial enough to contest in non-Malay constituencies or where the Malays are not predominant. And PPBM is also not Malay or Muslim enough to contest against Umno and PAS.

Then PPBM faces the problem of many of their leaders are involved in sex scandals. You may say the Umno leaders are involved in corruption scandals but to the Malays that does not matter. Did ex-Selangor MB Harun Idris not win a seat on the Umno Supreme Council while serving a jail sentence for corruption in Pudu Jail?

PPBM suffers from a serious lack of credibility problem

Mahathir knows this, which was why he used the sodomy charge against Anwar instead of the many corruption charges he could have used. The corruption charges would not have destroyed Anwar. The sodomy charge did. And that is the same dilemma facing many PPBM leaders (some PPBM leaders who used to be PKR leaders).

