UMNO’S CHINI REP DIES OF HEART ATTACK – FIRST BY-ELECTION AMID COVID-19 LOOMS: A SURE WIN WILL EMBOLDEN & STRENGTHEN ZAHID & CO’S HANDS OVER MUHYIDDIN

CHINI assemblyman Abu Bakar Harun died today from a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed the death in a Facebook post.

Abu Bakar, 60, was a four-term as assemblyman representing Chini, a seat he first won in 2004 at the 11th general election.

In GE14, the former Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd non-independet director retained the seat by 4,622 votes, defeating Mohd Razali Ithnain of PKR and PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim.

The state seat is in the Pekan parliamentary constituency held by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Abu Bakar also served as a Pekan Umno committee member and was former deputy chief of the division.

He was also chairman of Pahang Felda affairs committee from 2013 to 2018.

He will be buried at the Felda Chini Muslim cemetery today.

