NO SIGN OF ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN YET – WHILE ALL EYES AWAIT PAKATAN TO NAME ANWAR AS OPPOSITION LEADER

The Dewan Rakyat has not received a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from opposition lawmakers, said de facto Deputy Law Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

“As of now, no such motion (has been sent),” he told Malaysiakini.

Under the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders, a lawmaker is allowed to file a motion notice 14 days before a sitting convenes and the motion would appear in the Order Paper on the day of the sitting.

If lawmakers miss the 14-day deadline, he or she could still file an emergency motion on a matter of public interest at least 24 hours before the sitting.

Opposition lawmakers attempted to push for a vote of no confidence against former premiers Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Najib Abdul Razak in the form of emergency motions in 2008 and 2015. The House rejected both attempts.

Earlier this year, Pakatan Harapan indicated that it would table a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin in the Dewan Rakyat session following the collapse of the previous government in late February.

On March 13, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (photo) said the coalition would instead focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic fallout as opposed to engaging in a political tussle.

In a letter dated April 17, Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat said the one-day sitting on May 18 is being held to discuss government bills and matters only.

The opposition has demanded that the government extend the sitting for two weeks since it has already relaxed restrictions under the conditional movement control.

Anwar tipped to be opposition leader

Meanwhile, Eddin said the opposition has not submitted their candidate for the opposition leader post to parliament.

“But the rumour is that (PKR president) Anwar (Ibrahim) will be the opposition leader,” he added.

Eddin said the government would table a Supplementary Supply Bill, seeking the House to pass the additional expenditure, for the first reading on the same day.

“But the second reading and third reading will be tabled in the next sitting in July,” he added.

Eddin said the government’s plan to push for a motion to drop Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming might not materialise during the May 18 sitting.

“There is barely enough time for us to do so,” he added.

Asked if Umno Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said would succeed Nga, Eddin (photo) confirmed that she is among the candidates for the post.

The deputy minister said the government has not decided whether to drop Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff as no such proposal has been raised so far.

There are those among the ruling parties who feel that the speaker should be retained since he has acted in a professional manner.

“No decision by the prime minister on this yet,” Eddin said.

The Kuala Pilah MP said the May 18 sitting would be held in the Dewan Rakyat hall but some backbenchers would sit in the public gallery on the second floor to practice social distancing.

Asked on the seat arrangement for Bersatu MPs, who are on both sides of the divide, he said: “If you have any idea, you share with me.”

“We are thinking on (how to arrange)… When the time comes, we will arrange accordingly,” he added.

