UMNO YOUTH IS ONLY HALF RIGHT – VOTERS WILL PUNISH PAKATAN, NOT BERSATU – IF THEY READMIT AN UNREPENTANT MAHATHIR & CO – EVEN AS DR M MOUTHPIECE SYED SADDIQ ECHOES MUKHRIZ’S CALL TO DUMP UMNO, REJOIN PAKATAN

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Bersatu Youth is welcomed to rejoin Pakatan Harapan and warned that the party will be punished for toying with the people.

“If Bersatu Youth is so intent on severing the cooperation with Umno and return to Pakatan Harapan’s fold like someone who is still obsessed with one’s ex-wife (orang gila talak), they are welcomed to do so.

“The people will be the best judge in evaluating and punishing those who so lightly toy with the people’s mandate simply due to their greed and craving for power at a time when the people are struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Asyraf was responding to a statement by Bersatu Youth which declared that it is against cooperation with Umno and wants to return to Harapan.

The majority decision was made after a Bersatu Youth exco meeting with party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Bersatu is presently split between Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction and Mahathir’s faction.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Together with the Opposition, they formed the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election and withdraw the party from the PN government.

Asyraf reminded Bersatu Youth that the collapse of the Harapan government, which only lasted 21 months from the 2018 general election, was due to the coalition’s own infighting.

“It was all linked to feuding top leadership who coveted the prime minister position that Mahathir abruptly resigned which led to the automatic dissolution of the Harapan government.

“Thankfully, Umno, PAS and BN component parties were big-hearted in setting aside their respective interests to support Muhyiddin as the prime minister so as to save the country which was in limbo for a week without a government, which impact the country’s stability, economy and innocent people,” he said. MKINI

Armada calls on Bersatu to dump Umno and return to Pakatan

BERSATU’S youth wing, Armada, has thrown in its lot with party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and does not want to cooperate with Umno.

In a statement, Armada has called for Bersatu to return to Pakatan Harapan.

It said the decision was made following a meeting today between its executive council members, state leaders and Dr Mahathir over the future direction of the party.

“This position is based on a vote during the meeting and is supported by over two-thirds of those present, while the rest abstained and none opposed,” the statement read.

The statement said Bersatu had been with PH from the start and should stick with the pact through thick and thin.

The statement comes following Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir’s call for the party to return to PH.

The Kedah menteri besar had said the party had no choice but to return to PH, adding that that working with Umno will be detrimental to the party.

Mukhriz, who was among those who opposed joining Perikatan Nasional, said its leadership should make amends now and return to the right path.

“At least we can defend Bersatu’s interests with PH, compared to the uncertainties, risks and losses with Umno and PAS,”

“Isn’t Bersatu’s fate much better with PH? Several PH leaders have indicated their readiness to accept Bersatu back.

“Even though our relationship has been hurt by the Sheraton Move, it can still be healed in the interest of the country.

“We can negotiate seat distribution (for the general election) as before, so that we can share our strength to win over the people,” he said in a statement today.

Mukhriz issued the statement after several Umno leaders – including deputy president Mohamad Hasan – said Umno and PAS had no formal agreement with Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional.

https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/s/242709

Mukhriz retained the make-up of the Kedah PH government even after Bersatu pulled out of the pact to form Perikatan Nasional with Umno, PAS and ally Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Bersatu, which suspended its party election due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now divided between two factions: one led by chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the other by Muhyiddin.

However, Dr Mahathir was returned unopposed to his post, while Mukhriz is challenging Muhyiddin for the party presidency. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.