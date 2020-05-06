POLEMICS OR NOT, MAT SABU CALLS FOR PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL TO DISCUSS MUKHRIZ’S CALL TO BERSATU TO RETURN TO PAKATAN – A DAY AFTER ANWAR SAID HE HAD NO OBJECTION SO LONG AS BERSATU TOED THE REFORMS LINE

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir’s call for his party to rejoin Pakatan Harapan needs to be discussed and decided at the coalition’s presidential council meeting, said Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

In a statement today, Mohamad said he welcomed Mukhriz’s view that Bersatu should return to Harapan.

“However, Amanah is of the view that the matter needs to be discussed and decided at the presidential council meeting,” he said.

“The wholeness of Harapan is the foundation and strength (for us) to face any crisis in the country and at the same time to face the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government.

“Amanah believes that Harapan is open to cooperate with any quarters that uphold high standards of integrity as well as the spirit of renewal, as fought by Harapan all the while,” added Mohamad.

On May 3, Mukhriz said Bersatu should realise that the party’s best choice was to stand with Harapan and its leaders should return to the right path.

“In my opinion, Bersatu only has one choice and that is to return to Harapan,” said Mukhriz.

Bersatu is presently split between its president Muhyiddin Yassin and chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president, Azmin Ali.

Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election.

