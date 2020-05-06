EVER THE RACIST, MAHATHIR ALREADY BACK TO HIS BAD WAYS AMID TALK OF BERSATU REJOINING PAKATAN: HIS LOYALIST MORE CONCERNED UMNO MINISTER AWARDED RM30 MIL MOH CONTRACT TO ‘CHINESE BUSINESSMEN’ – RATHER THAN POSSIBLE CORRUPTION

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s communication adviser A Kadir Jasin has questioned the awarding of a purported RM30 million contract from the health ministry, saying the recipient company not only has no track record but is also owned by Chinese businessmen.

The prominent blogger said the award, reportedly being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), may have violated a government requirement that a company have some Bumiputera presence on its board.

“The most sensational issue is that if it is true the Perikatan Nasional government is a Malay-Muslim one as claimed by its supporters, why was the contract given to a non-Malay and non-Muslim company?” Kadir, a strong critic of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, wrote on Facebook.

“Are there no Malay-Muslim companies who can carry out the contract?” he asked.

Kadir claimed that all members of the company’s board as well as its management are Chinese.

He also noted that the letter of appointment was signed by the health ministry’s secretary-general Dr Chen Chaw Min “who happens to be a Chinese”.

“But he can’t be the only person who approved such a big contract,” he added.

He also questioned why a contract to supply medical equipment was given to an “unknown real estate company”.

“There are many prominent and tested companies involved in the fields of medicine, health and science, including GLCs.

“Why not give it to them but an unknown, untested company that is active in a field which has nothing to do with medicine?” said Kadir.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

