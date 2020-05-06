ABOUT TO ‘SWALLOW’ MUHYIDDIN, FOCUSED UMNO TOYS WITH ITS PREY – WHILE BERSATU, ALREADY TOTTERING FROM ITS OWN POLITICAL SINS, SPLITS FURTHER DOWN THE LINE: ‘MUKHRIZ’S OPINION TO REJOIN PAKATAN DIFFERENT FROM DAD MAHATHIR, OTHER BERSATU LEADERS HAVE OTHER IDEAS’

Bersatu leaders have dismissed a proposal from Umno’s Tajuddin Abdul Rahman that its president Muhyiddin Yassin return to Umno to solve tensions between the two Malay nationalist parties.

Calling it an “irresponsible” idea, Bersatu supreme council member Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff disagreed with Tajuddin’s second proposal that Bersatu members join Umno.

This is as Bersatu, an Umno splinter party, had endured its own set of challenges to be part of the government after GE14 as part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I think we should let Bersatu stay as Bersatu, and let Umno remain as Umno,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted.

Tajuddin, an Umno supreme council member, previously put forth the idea as a way to prevent pitting Umno and Bersatu together during GE15.

Once rivals, the two are now partners in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

The Pasir Salak MP also assured that Muhyiddin would remain as prime minister should he become an Umno member again.

In recent weeks, leaders from both parties have been making pointed statements about each other, suggesting that dissatisfaction was brewing.

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir previously urged Bersatu to quit PN and return to Harapan, pointing out eventual electoral clashes with Umno and PAS for the same base – Malay voters.

Mukhriz did not join Muhyiddin when he took most Bersatu MPs out of Harapan to form PN with Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and GPS.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan recently clarified that Umno had “never joined” PN, explaining that its involvement in the pact was simply to help solve a political crisis.

He also noted that the ruling pact was not a registered entity.

According to PKR President Anwar Ibrahim, Harapan is “open” to accepting Bersatu again but only if the party agrees to follow the coalition’s reform agenda.

PN or Harapan?

Meanwhile, Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang did not believe Tajuddin’s proposal reflected Umno’s take on the matter.

“I feel like that is his personal view.

“I don’t want to comment further because giving my opinion could make things worse in the party.

“I am trying to find common ground (among party leaders) so that Bersatu can be united again,” he told Malaysiakini.

Like Mukhriz, Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya opined that the party fared best as part of Harapan, as evidenced by the coalition’s stunning GE14 victory.

“That team that we formed before the general election was the best, this was proven in our 2018 win.

“Returning to Harapan is the best way for Bersatu to solve problems left behind by BN,” he said.

Rais Hussin, however, was less enthusiastic about Mukhriz’s comments.

“Mukhriz’s opinions are different from everyone else. Dr Mahathir Mohamad has his own opinion, Bersatu leaders have their own opinions. Differences in opinion are part of democracy.

“What is more important is leaders need to think about the continuity of the party when facing challenges,” he remarked.

