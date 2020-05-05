LAZY’ AZMIN THROWING HIS WEIGHT AROUND LIKE TRUMP – AND NOT EVEN OFFICIALLY DPM YET! IMAGINE THE ABUSE IF HE DUPES DULLARD MUHYIDDIN OF THE PM’S POST: ANWAR WARNS AZMIN NOT TO BE ARROGANT – EVEN AS PENANG CM CALLS HIM ‘LAZY’ TO HIS FACE – AND SELANGOR BLASTS HIM FOR HIGH-HANDED INCOMPETENCE

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (above) said his former estranged deputy should have opted to negotiate with the state governments instead.
“What is wrong with negotiating?” he asked during a livestream on Facebook today.
“It is not like the chief ministers and menteris besar do not care about unemployment and the economy, but they are also thinking of health and safety.
“I do not understand this. It shows his arrogance.
“He thinks his opinion is the best… it reminds me of the ways of President Trump. I think he might have learned this from Trump,” he added in response to questions from viewers.
Anwar pointed out that Trump (photo) had also threatened to sue state governors who did not follow his policies and announcements.
“Do not follow Donald Trump. Discuss and find an amicable solution,” he advised, noting that states have their own jurisdiction and powers as well.
Last night, Azmin, who is in charge of the economic cluster, said industry players could take legal action against state governments who refused to reopen their economies under the conditional movement control order (MCO) as announced by the federal government.
Anwar said while the conditional MCO has been put in place for economic rejuvenation, people’s lives are also important and there must be a balance between the two.
According to him, the conditions imposed on the economic sectors allowed to reopen must be tightened and be more organised.
He said Thailand and Singapore were more adept in handling similar matters.
Azmin came under the spotlight after his detractors blamed him for being responsible for the latest fiasco which saw several state governments declining to observe the federal government’s decision.
The international trade and industry minister, meanwhile, pointed out that menteris besar and chief ministers had attended the April 28 National Security Council (NSC) meeting which agreed on reopening the economic sectors.
He said the state governments realised that if the MCO continued until June, the cumulative loss of the national income was estimated to reach RM146 billion or a shortfall of 10.3 percent of the gross domestic product.
It was reported that at least six states – Sarawak, Sabah, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan and Kedah – had declined to reopen their economies.
Penang CM sets record straight, calls Azmin ‘lazy’
Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today accused Putrajaya of announcing the conditional movement control order (MCO) before providing adequate time for the 13 state governments to prepare.
In a public address, Chow (above) said Putrajaya held a meeting with the 13 state chief executives on April 28 and were briefed about the conditional MCO and the status of the economy.
Following this, Chow said the chief executives then sought more time to strategise on how to reopen the economy and study the new government guidelines for specific industries.
The guidelines were supposed to be shared with the state governments on April 30, but Chow claimed this never happened.
“But we wanted time to strategise the implementation,” said Chow.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the reopening of the economy on May 1.
The guidelines or standard operating procedures were then released over the next two days.
Penang has chosen to only open up the economy on May 8 to give time for the government and businesses to prepare themselves.
Five other states – Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Pahang and Kedah – did not open up their economies yesterday. Some of the states will only decide whether to do so within this week.
Chow said Muhyiddin was “very excited” about restarting the economy and called International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali “lazy” for failing to consult the states.
“It was unprecedented for so many states, whether they are from Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan, to take a different approach from what Azmin had expected.
“I want to ask the senior minister: What was he expecting when as the minister in charge he was lazy to engage all the state government to reach a consensus on the implementation (of the conditional MCO)?” asked Chow.