LAZY’ AZMIN THROWING HIS WEIGHT AROUND LIKE TRUMP – AND NOT EVEN OFFICIALLY DPM YET! IMAGINE THE ABUSE IF HE DUPES DULLARD MUHYIDDIN OF THE PM’S POST: ANWAR WARNS AZMIN NOT TO BE ARROGANT – EVEN AS PENANG CM CALLS HIM ‘LAZY’ TO HIS FACE – AND SELANGOR BLASTS HIM FOR HIGH-HANDED INCOMPETENCE

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (above) said his former estranged deputy should have opted to negotiate with the state governments instead.

“What is wrong with negotiating?” he asked during a livestream on Facebook today.

“It is not like the chief ministers and menteris besar do not care about unemployment and the economy, but they are also thinking of health and safety.

“But when they do not (reopen their economies), (Azmin) threatens them and not just threatens but asks companies to sue the state governments.

“I do not understand this. It shows his arrogance.

“He thinks his opinion is the best… it reminds me of the ways of President Trump. I think he might have learned this from Trump,” he added in response to questions from viewers.

Anwar pointed out that Trump (photo) had also threatened to sue state governors who did not follow his policies and announcements.

“Do not follow Donald Trump. Discuss and find an amicable solution,” he advised, noting that states have their own jurisdiction and powers as well.

Last night, Azmin, who is in charge of the economic cluster, said industry players could take legal action against state governments who refused to reopen their economies under the conditional movement control order (MCO) as announced by the federal government.

Anwar said while the conditional MCO has been put in place for economic rejuvenation, people’s lives are also important and there must be a balance between the two.

According to him, the conditions imposed on the economic sectors allowed to reopen must be tightened and be more organised.

He said Thailand and Singapore were more adept in handling similar matters.

Azmin came under the spotlight after his detractors blamed him for being responsible for the latest fiasco which saw several state governments declining to observe the federal government’s decision.

The international trade and industry minister, meanwhile, pointed out that menteris besar and chief ministers had attended the April 28 National Security Council (NSC) meeting which agreed on reopening the economic sectors.

He said the state governments realised that if the MCO continued until June, the cumulative loss of the national income was estimated to reach RM146 billion or a shortfall of 10.3 percent of the gross domestic product.

It was reported that at least six states – Sarawak, Sabah, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan and Kedah – had declined to reopen their economies.