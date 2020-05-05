SURE, BERSATU CAN COME BACK – BUT TOE THE REFORM LINE & KNOW YOUR PLACE! ANWAR OPEN TO PAKATAN READMITTING BERSATU – BUT WHICH BERSATU WILL RETURN – MAHATHIR’S BERSATU OR MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan is open to accepting Bersatu into the coalition again.

However, this is only if Bersatu agrees to obey the reform agenda championed by Harapan.

“That is a decision that must be made by Bersatu. There are two (factions of) Bersatu now, the decision must be made as a party and Harapan is taking an open approach.

“But they must obey the agenda of change including the reforms championed by Harapan, which includes rejecting a corrupt system.

“We do not want to repeat the same mistakes in the past,” Anwar (above) said in a livestream on Facebook today.

He was answering a question from a viewer who had asked him about Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir’s statement urging Bersatu to rejoin Harapan.

Mukhriz had earlier said that Bersatu’s best chance was with Harapan because it had to compete for the support of Malay voters against Umno and PAS in the next general election.

Previously, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub (above) had offered an olive branch to Johor Bersatu, saying that the latter would have realised by now that the Harapan government is “more noble” and “harmonious” than what the party is experiencing now in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

His statement came after Johor Bersatu leaders made public statements to voice their displeasure over the distribution of GLC and other political appointments.

Bersatu had ceded executive power to Umno in Johor after the new PN state government was formed.

However, PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab later criticised Salahuddin for his stance, saying that Harapan leaders who continue to “dream” of regaining power by joining forces with Bersatu should join PN.

He also called Salahuddin’s offer to Johor Bersatu “insensitive”. PN has a razor-thin two-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

In another friendly fire response, Amanah women and youth wings came out to defend Salahuddin against PKR Youth’s criticism.

The spokespersons for the two wings said Salahuddin’s position was consistent with issues frequently discussed at the Harapan presidential council.

The two wings had said the priority now for Amanah was to rally and unite the coalition’s supporters to reestablish a Harapan government with those who have made mistakes.

The Harapan government effectively collapsed at the end of February after a coup which took place at the Sheraton Hotel.

Following that, the PN government was formed with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the helm. The PN government is a cooperation between Muhyiddin’s faction of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, GPS and several leaders from PKR who have since quit the party.

