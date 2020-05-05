WHAT’S RM800 TO ZAHID’S DAUGHTER? ARROGANT ‘REPORT LA’ NURULHIDAYAH & HUBBY FINED RM800 EACH – WHILE THE POOR & ORDINARY GO TO JAIL, FINED RM1K Politics | May 5, 2020 by | 0 Comments PUTRAJAYA: Former deputy prime minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah and her husband Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff were each fined RM800 or three months jail in default by the magistrate’s court here today for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) on April 20.Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim handed down the punishment to Nurulhidayah who was dressed in a black jubah outfit and Saiful Nizam, attired in suit, after both of them pleaded guilty when the charge was read out separately by a court interpreter.The couple, who arrived at the court before 8am, paid the fine. The MCO was implemented by the government on March 18 in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Nurulhidayah, 41, and Saiful Nizam, 49, were charged with breaching the MCO by moving from a house in Jalan Bayu Nyaman Country Heights, Kajang to the Department of Environment headquarters in Putrajaya, which was classified as a Covid-19 infection locality at 9am on that day. They were charged under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jail of not more than six months or both, if convicted.– Bernama . Place your ad here Loading... FacebookTwitterLinkedIn