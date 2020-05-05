WHAT’S RM800 TO ZAHID’S DAUGHTER? ARROGANT ‘REPORT LA’ NURULHIDAYAH & HUBBY FINED RM800 EACH – WHILE THE POOR & ORDINARY GO TO JAIL, FINED RM1K

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim handed down the punishment to Nurulhidayah who was dressed in a black jubah outfit and Saiful Nizam, attired in suit, after both of them pleaded guilty when the charge was read out separately by a court interpreter.

The couple, who arrived at the court before 8am, paid the fine. The MCO was implemented by the government on March 18 in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Nurulhidayah, 41, and Saiful Nizam, 49, were charged with breaching the MCO by moving from a house in Jalan Bayu Nyaman Country Heights, Kajang to the Department of Environment headquarters in Putrajaya, which was classified as a Covid-19 infection locality at 9am on that day.

They were charged under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jail of not more than six months or both, if convicted.

– Bernama

