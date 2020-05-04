MUHYIDDIN’S POLITICAL DEMISE IS AT HAND: UMNO SUDDENLY SHOW HAND AS MAHATHIR DEMANDS 2-WEEK SITTING – IT IS CLEAR ZAHID & CO WANT THE DPM AS WELL AS THE PM’S POST – ‘SIMPLE THING ALSO CANNOT DO’ AZMIN ON TRACK FOR A BIG FALL! AND NO ONE HAS ANY SYMPATHY FOR HIM
DR Mahathir Mohamad has joined the opposition in calling for the Dewan Rakyat to sit for at least two weeks in the May 18 session.
A joint statement from him and Pakatan Harapan and Warisan leaders said there is no excuse for the government to limit the session to only a day now that Putrajaya had eased shutdown restrictions with the conditional movement control order (CMCO).
“In view of the fact that parliament has set an SOP for the meeting on May 18 and the fact that many activities are now allowed with conditions attached, there is no excuse or obstruction for parliament to be held for more than a day,” the statement said.
The statement was signed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir, Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
“We therefore call for the sitting to be held for at least two weeks,” they said in the statement.
Last Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced during that the movement control order would be relaxed to allow practically allow all economic activities to resume.
However, mass gatherings remain banned.
Parliament was to have held its first meeting of the year on May 18 for 15 days but the Covid-19 crisis prompted the government to cut it to just one day.
CMCO snub by 9 states slap in Putrajaya’s face, says Umno man
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the easing of restrictions on May 1.
Rahman, who headed the Economic Planning Unit in the previous Barisan Nasional administration, said Mohamed Azmin Ali as the senior minister in charge of the economic cluster had failed to engage the state governments before the CMCO was announced.
“To handle a crisis like this, he has to do a lot of engagements and video conferencing with everyone.
“But this looks like a big slap in his face f for failing to coordinate the reopening of businesses with the state governments.
“That’s a sign to him and the government not to take this lightly. It’s embarrassing and unprecedented,” Rahman said after attending a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council, on which he sit, at the Putra World Trade Centre.
He said Azmin should have known better.
“It’s a big step to ease the MCO.
“A simple thing like that. Mind you, Azmin was formerly the Selangor MB and he should know all this. This is serious
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
