ALL EYES ON WHAT NEW LAME EXCUSE MUHYIDDIN WILL OFFER – NOT TO HOLD PARLIAMENT FOR 2 WEEKS – AS CMCO LAUNCHED – AND NEW INFECTIONS DIPS BACK INTO 2 DIGIT TERRITORY AT 55

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s Covid-19 toll stagnant at 105.

However, 55 more infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

This brings total cases to 6,353, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Seventy-one patients were also discharged, bringing total recoveries to 4,484 or 70.58% of cases.

Another 1,764 continue receiving treatment with 28 in the intensive care unit and 13 in need of respiratory assistance.

Noor Hisham urged Malaysians to download the MySejahtera and MyTrace apps which are both free to help the authorities monitor the pandemic.

Hold Dewan Rakyat for 2 weeks, govt told after CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan, PPBM and Warisan MPs today called for the parliamentary sitting on May 18 to be held for at least two weeks instead of a day, following the government’s decision to ease certain restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The opposition coalition, PPBM and Warisan said the CMCO meant that the Covid-19 pandemic was contained and that several activities could be conducted as long as they adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

For Parliament sittings, this means social distancing, the wearing of face masks and Covid-19 screening for MPs.

“In view of the fact that Parliament has set aside SOP for the session on May 18 and the fact that many activities are now allowed with conditions attached, there is no excuse or obstruction for Parliament to be held for more than a day,” they said in a joint statement.

It was signed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad (PPBM), PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

Last month, MPS were told that the Dewan Rakyat would convene for a day on May 18.

In a letter to MPs, Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat said in line with the movement control order (MCO), the sitting would be held only to discuss government bills and matters with no oral and written question sessions or motions.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to sit for 15 days from May 18 after being postponed from March 9 following the change of government.

Last week, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government would enforce the CMCO beginning May 4 to ease the partial lockdown implemented in March to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said certain economic and social activities would be allowed except for mass gatherings which would expose the public to infections.

The five MPs today said a longer session would allow issues to be debated and the Cabinet to carry out its legislative duties.

“We therefore call for the sitting to be held for at least two weeks.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

