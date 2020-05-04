BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN TOOK HUGE RISK WITH THE PEOPLE’S SAFETY – FOREIGN WORKERS NOT WELL TESTED, YET HE DARED TO EASE MCO – AND ONLY NOW ORDERS EMPLOYERS TO SCREEN WORKERS IN ALL SECTORS – AND PAY FOR IT BECAUSE HIS GOVT LOW ON FUNDS?

Following a Covid-19 outbreak at a construction site in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, over the weekend, the government has ordered foreign workers in all sectors to undergo health screening.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said employers would need to bear the cost of the screening and swab tests.

“There was an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two days and this was found to have happened at a construction site with foreign workers (infected).

“To contain the outbreak, the Works Ministry has closed down the particular construction site.

“As a preventive measure, it was decided at the meeting earlier today that foreign workers in all sectors, be it construction, manufacturing or commercial must undergo screening or swab tests,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya this afternoon.

Ismail, who is the minister in charge of the security cluster, said the screening would kick off in Selangor and the Federal Territories.

Currently, employers have to bear the medical costs should their staff get infected with Covid-19.

It was reported that 27 people at the Jalan Ampang construction site tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

This had resulted in the spike of Covid-19 cases where the country recorded 105 new cases on May 2 as compared to only 69 cases a day before. On May 3, the nation recorded 122 positive cases and two deaths.

Total infections as of noon yesterday were 6,298 and 105 deaths.

On May 1, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that most economic activities that does not involve large gatherings will be allowed to resume operations starting today.

Muhyiddin said all forms of economic activities must adopt guidelines set by the National Security Council to reduce the likelihood of further Covid-19 outbreaks.

However, at least six states have declared they would not be following suit and will maintain the strict MCO for the time being.

The six states are Sarawak, Sabah, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan and Kedah, while other states such as Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Perak will not allow dine-in customers at eateries and have set certain restrictions on recreational activities.

MKINI

.