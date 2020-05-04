A CLEAR SIGNAL UMNO READY TO ‘KILL’ BERSATU IN JOHOR: PAKATAN COMFORTS BETRAYER BERSATU, NOW BEING OPENLY BULLIED BY UMNO – DON’T BE BLACKMAILED BY SNAP POLLS THREAT, JUST CROSS THE FLOOR BACK TO PAKATAN

Johor Pakatan Harapan has proposed that Bersatu state assemblypersons resolve their problems with Umno by crossing the floor.

In a statement today, Harapan said there were various options for Bersatu to resolve political problems rather than pursuing snap elections in a democratic country such as Malaysia.

“For instance, we can vote on the position of menteri besar through the state legislative assembly,” said the coalition.

This was Harapan’s response following Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamad’s threat that Bersatu will face snap polls if they continue to complain about Umno.

Johor Harapan said although it was ready to face snap polls at any moment, now was not the time due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There are too many things that should be prioritised by the public today over snap polls proposed by Nur Jazlan,” said the coalition.

Johor Harapan said it was open to receiving any state assemblyperson who crosses the floor, including those from Johor Bersatu, to respect the mandate given by the voters during the last general election.

The coalition said Johor Bersatu should heed its deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir’s warning that Umno was only using them.

“Moreover, from Nur Jazlan’s claim that Umno will win big in a snap poll, that is a clear signal that Umno should ‘kill’ Bersatu in Johor,” said Johor Harapan.

In recent weeks, Johor Bersatu leaders have been publicly voicing displeasure over how the Johor government distributed political appointments.

This followed the removal of several prominent Johor Bersatu leaders from key positions in government agencies or government-linked companies (GLCs).

Meanwhile, Johor Umno Youth Mohd Hari Mad Shah said there was a consensus among Perikatan Nasional parties in Johor over political appointments.

He cited the example of how former Johor Umno chief Mohamed Khaled Nordin was appointed as a non-executive director of Boustead Holdings Bhd and Permas assemblyperson Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh from Bersatu as the chair of Johor Tenggara Development Board (Kejora) as examples.

Mohd Hari said these individuals were appointed to monitor government agencies or companies as representatives of the people.

“Johor Umno Youth is confident that the two leaders will perform their duties.

“We are also confident that the people will not forget that Harapan reneged on their promises concerning political appointments,” said Mohd Hari.

It should be noted that Harapan only promised that they will not appoint politicians to GLCs, and they had kept that promise when they were in power.

Mohd Hari said the opposition – especially Amanah and DAP – were attempting to drive a wedge in PN.

“The appointments (by PN) showed that the sentiment being fanned by the opposition was only part of their dirty politics.

“PN has proven that consensus in the coalition is strong,” he said.

