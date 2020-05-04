YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR FALL IN PUBLIC CONFIDENCE -UMNO CONTINUES TO HAMMER MUHYIDDIN FOR ‘MESSY’ CMCO – EVEN AS SEREMBAN FALLS BACK INTO COVID-19 RED ZONE AGAIN

PUBLIC confidence in Perikatan Nasional has been called into question following the pact’s failure to get all states to agree to the conditional movement-control order (CMCO), said Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

After Putrajaya’s decision to “restart” almost all economic sectors by easing restrictions, said the former Johor menteri besar, state governments “unexpectedly” decided not to follow suit.

Sarawak, Sabah, Kedah, Pahang, Penang and Kelantan are taking precautionary measures by not allowing businesses to reopen as there is no “soft-landing exit strategy”.

Sabah said it will not allow sectors to resume operations until the MCO ends on May 12, while the other states will conduct a review and decide by the end of this week.

“Although the decision of the federal government in this regard is believed to have been made based on the best scientific advice and data available, its implementation strategy has been messy and not inclusive,” said Khaled in a statement today.

He said one “obvious failure” is that Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali did not discuss with and get a consensus from state governments before the CMCO decision was announced.

“It is very important that this key decision be brought into discussions with all state governments for their approval. But clearly, this was not carried out.

“Such failures show significant weaknesses in leadership, strategy and coordination in relation to national economic-recovery efforts.”

He said the way Putrajaya went about the matter has complicated things for businesses as trade and other economic activities cross state and national borders.

“What has happened was a bad start, and it has affected the confidence of the people in PN’s ability to govern.

“The cabinet must take heed of the new narrative. The federal government’s relationship with state governments has shown the ‘new normal’. The age of the federal government holding all power is over.”

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 122 new Covid-19 infections, bringing total cases in Malaysia to 6,298.

Seremban is Covid-19 red zone again

SEREMBAN is a coronavirus red zone again after the number of infections in the city rose to 343 from 322, according to data from the Health Ministry.

As of noon yesterday, Seremban has 45 active cases, up from 27 the day before.

Negri Sembilan accounts for 71 of the 122 new cases reported in Malaysia yesterday.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru is designated a yellow zone following a reduction of active cases from 46 to 37.

The southern city reported a total of 167 infections.

Petaling, which was reinstated as a red zone yesterday after active cases jumped to 43, is back in yellow with 39 active cases today.

Sibu in Sarawak is a yellow zone after reporting one new active infection, bringing its cumulative total to six cases.

As of noon yesterday, nine districts in Malaysia are in the red zones, while the number of yellow zones increased to 62 from 58 the day before.

Green zones number 86.

Malaysia yesterday reported 122 new infections to make 6,298 cases. Of these 1,780 are active cases.

Two more deaths take the death toll to 105.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

