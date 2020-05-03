‘CROSS THE FLOOR IN PARLIAMENT & STATE ASSEMBLIES IF YOU WANT TO RETURN TO PAKATAN’ – AS EASY AS THAT? WHAT IF POLITICAL PROSTITUTES INCLUDING AZMIN CARTEL FEEL THE HEAT & DECIDE TO DO THAT TOO? SURELY PAKATAN MUST BE MORE CIRCUMSPECT – OR BE MADE A FOOL OF TWICE BY MAHATHIR’S BERSATU & HIS OTHER PROTEGES!

The brewing discontent within Bersatu appears to have spilt beyond the party, and even former coalition partners in Pakatan Harapan appear to have caught wind.

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong (above) acknowledged that he too had heard complaints from Bersatu friends.

“We understand that many Bersatu leaders and members are very upset with the action of (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin Yassin to pull out from Harapan in order to become prime minister, betraying the people’s mandate and leaving Bersatu in limbo, particularly in Johor.

“Many Bersatu leaders and members are telling us that they disagreed with Muhyiddin’s action,” he told Malaysiakini.

Liew said he had told them to make their unhappiness known.

“Whenever they talked to me, I told them they would have to make public that they disagree with Perikatan Nasional and also make public their support for Harapan,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor Amanah chief Salahuddin Ayub, who is also the party’s deputy president, had also suggested that Bersatu rejoin Harapan, particularly in Johor.

This comes amid complaints that Bersatu was being pressured by Umno in the new PN government.

Umno’s Hasni Mohammad replaced Bersatu’ Sahruddin Jamal as Johor menteri besar when PN took over the state.

PN only has a two-seat majority in the Johor state assembly. However, some in PKR have disagreed with Salahuddin (photo).

Asked if Liew shared Salahuddin’s views, he had this to say: “If they (Bersatu) openly pledge support for Harapan and cross the floor in Parliament and state assemblies to support Harapan, do we say ‘no’ to them?

“Do we still say ‘we don’t want you because Muhyiddin betrayed us’? Hypothetically, after they ditch Muhyiddin publicly and cross the floor in Parliament and state assemblies, if we still say no to them, don’t we sound unreasonable?” he added.

Earlier today, Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, who is opposed to Muhyiddin, had also called on the party to return to Harapan’s fold.

Bersatu is presently split between Muhyiddin’s faction and party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president, Azmin Ali.

Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election. – MKINI

Bersatu no choice but return to Pakatan, says Mukhriz

BERSATU has no choice but to return to Pakatan Harapan, said party deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, while pointing out that working with Umno will only be to the detriment of the party.

Mukhriz, who was among those who opposed joining Perikatan Nasional, said its leadership should make amends now and return to the right path.

“At least we can defend Bersatu’s interests with PH, compared to the uncertainties, risks and losses with Umno and PAS,”

“Isn’t Bersatu’s fate much better with PH? Several PH leaders have indicated their readiness to accept Bersatu back.

“Even though our relationship has been hurt by the Sheraton Move, it can still be healed in the interest of the country.

“We can negotiate seat distribution (for the general election) as before, so that we can share our strength to win over the people,” he said in a statement today.

Mukhriz issued the statement after several Umno leaders – including deputy president Mohamad Hasan – said Umno and PAS had no formal agreement with Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional.

Mohamad said the party was determined to fight the next polls with PAS and Barisan Nasional, and wanted to win the lion’s share of the seats in Parliament.

Mukhriz retained the make-up of the Kedah PH government even after Bersatu pulled out of the pact to form Perikatan Nasional with Umno, PAS and ally Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said, based on this, it was clear that PN did not exist despite forming the government.

“Arrogance. That sums up Umno’s attitude towards Bersatu,” he said.

Mukhriz urged Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to provide answers to Bersatu members.

Mukhriz alleged Muhyiddin had made several promises to Bersatu to convince its leadership to quit PH, in the run up to leaving the alliance, but had not come good with them.

However, Mukhriz did not say what these promises were.

“The promises were those he made to the Bersatu supreme council and MPs. It formed the basis for his argument that Bersatu must leave PH as soon as possible and form a new coalition with Umno and PAS.

“Those questions are in the minds of every Bersatu member. If they are not answered, it will cause confusion and suspicion,” he said.

“If the elected representatives in Bersatu agree with me, then please return to the right path,” he said in the statement.

Bersatu, which suspended its party election due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now divided between two factions: one led by chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the other by Muhyiddin.

However, Dr Mahathir was returned unopposed to his post, while Mukhriz is challenging Muhyiddin for the party presidency. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.