IN SHOCK CALL, MUKHRIZ TELLS BERSATU TO RETURN TO PAKATAN – ‘IT’S OUR ONLY CHOICE’: EXACTLY BUT MAKE SURE YOUR DAD MAHATHIR KNOWS HIS PLACE – HE IS NO LONGER PAKATAN CHIEF BUT ANWAR IS – AND PKR, DAP & AMANAH HAD BETTER MAKE IT CLEAR OR BE BACKSTABBED AGAIN BY THE ARCH MACHIAVELLI MOTHER OF ALL PLOTTERS

Bersatu should realise that the party’s best choice is to stand with Pakatan Harapan and its leaders should return to the right path, said Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz, who is Kedah menteri besar, had maintained the Harapan government in the state despite party president Muhyiddin Yassin pulling Bersatu out of the coalition.

All other Harapan governments in Bersatu-led states had fallen to Perikatan Nasional, the new coalition which Muhyiddin formed with PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS and other minor parties to take power.

“In my opinion, Bersatu only has one choice and that is to return to Harapan,” he said in a statement today.

Mukhriz said the two months in which Bersatu had cooperated with Umno had been a bitter experience.

He pointed out that Bersatu local councillors had been dropped in several states while in Kedah, where Harapan remains in control under his leadership, maintains status quo.

He also highlighted Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan’s statement indicating that PN merely existed in name as it was nothing more than to replace the Harapan government.

Mohamad had said the only political cooperation is between Umno and PAS, dubbed “Muafakat Nasional”, as well as its BN allies, and that Umno did not have any formal agreement with others in PN, despite being part of the same government.

Mohamad had also indicated that Umno, which had clashed with Bersatu in most seats during the last general election, intends to defend those constituencies.

Mukhriz said based on the statement by various Umno leaders, it was clear that PN did not exist despite being in government.

“Arrogance. That sums up Umno’s attitude towards Bersatu,” he said.

Camaraderie in Harapan

In contrast, he said there was camaraderie when Bersatu joined forces with PKR, DAP, Amanah and Warisan to bring down the “kleptocratic” BN government in the 14th general election.

“The experience of close cooperation in the face of great adversity during the 14th general election built up strong and sincere camaraderie between the Harapan components and Warisan at the time,” Mukhriz said.

Considering the current situation, Mukhriz said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president, must provide answers to Bersatu members.

Mukhriz claimed several promises Muhyiddin had made to Bersatu to convince its leadership to quit Harapan were now unfulfilled but did not disclose what they were.

“The promises were those he made to the Bersatu supreme council and MPs. It formed the basis for his argument that Bersatu must leave Harapan as soon as possible and form a new coalition with Umno and PAS.

“Those questions are in the minds of every Bersatu member. If they are not answered, it will cause confusion and suspicion,” he said.

Likewise, he said Bersatu also had to consider the political realities that the party shares the same base as Umno and PAS.

“Everyone is aware that the three parties represent Malays and Muslims. Their political base is the same – Malays, particularly in rural areas.

“Therefore, Bersatu, Umno and PAS will surely want to contest in constituencies with the same democracy. All these parties had clashed in the same constituencies during the last general election.

“So what is Bersatu’s chances to win the seats if it faces Umno and PAS without an agreement?

“If Bersatu is not with Muafakat Nasional nor with Harapan, then is it logical that Bersatu can win any seats?” he said.

Political realities

An example, he said, was the Ketereh parliamentary seat where Umno’s Annuar Musa had managed to defeat Bersatu’s Mohd Radzi Jidin and PAS’ Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh.

Mukhriz pointed out that under the PN government, both Annuar Musa and Mohd Radzi have been made ministers.

“Who will be the candidate for the seat in the next general election? Or are both of them going to compete for the seat despite being part of the same PN government?”

He said a similar situation could happen in Muhyiddin’s Pagoh seat and other Bersatu constituencies such as Tambun (Ahmad Faizal Azumu), Alor Gajah (Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof) and Titiwangsa (Rina Harun).

Therefore, Mukhriz said Muhyiddin should explain Bersatu’s future in the 15th general election or whether the current arrangement is merely a “marriage of convenience”.

“Isn’t Bersatu’s fate much better with Harapan? Several Harapan leaders have indicated their readiness to accept Bersatu back.

“Even though our relationship has been hurt by the ‘Sheraton Move’, it can still be healed in the interest of the country.

“We can negotiate seat distribution (for the general election) like before so that we can share our strength to win over the people.

“At least we can defend Bersatu’s interest with Harapan compared to the uncertainties, risks and losses with Umno and PAS,” he said.

“I am confident the current political, health and economic crises plaguing the country can be properly resolved by the unity government which (Bersatu chairperson) Dr Mahathir Mohamad had proposed.

“If the elected representatives in Bersatu agree with me, then please return to the right path.

“At least you can restore Bersatu’s honour and sustainability. I pray that Allah will show you the direction,” he said.

Bersatu is presently split between its president Muhyiddin and Mahathir.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president, Azmin Ali.

Together with the Opposition, they formed the new PN government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election.