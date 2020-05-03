BIGGEST JOKE – MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO RETREAT AS STATES ‘REBEL’: NOW ISMAIL SABRI ‘ALLOWS’ STATES ‘FLEXIBILITY’ – AS ONE BY ONE, THEY REBUFF MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN’S CMCO WITH PENANG DELAYING REOPENING OF BUSINESSES TO FRIDAY

STATES are allowed to adjust standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the conditional movement-control order (MCO), which comes into effect tomorrow, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said any adjustment must be within the general guidelines released by Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri said this was agreed upon at the National Security Council meeting last week, which was chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and attended by menteris besar and chief ministers.

“We have released general guidelines and SOPs for the whole nation.

“We have agreed that states can adjust the SOPs to their respective states and districts, but it must be in line with the guidelines released by the federal government,” he said in his daily Covid 19 briefing earlier today, in response to four states rejecting the conditional MCO announced on Friday.

Penang to introduce conditional MCO on Friday

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says state authorities will need a few days to adjust SOPs for the conditional movement control order. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 3, 2020.

PENANG will implement the conditional movement-control order (MCO) on Friday because it needs more time to prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Putrajaya, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.