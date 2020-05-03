BIGGEST JOKE – MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO RETREAT AS STATES ‘REBEL’: NOW ISMAIL SABRI ‘ALLOWS’ STATES ‘FLEXIBILITY’ – AS ONE BY ONE, THEY REBUFF MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN’S CMCO WITH PENANG DELAYING REOPENING OF BUSINESSES TO FRIDAY
STATES are allowed to adjust standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the conditional movement-control order (MCO), which comes into effect tomorrow, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
However, he said any adjustment must be within the general guidelines released by Putrajaya.
Ismail Sabri said this was agreed upon at the National Security Council meeting last week, which was chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and attended by menteris besar and chief ministers.
“We have released general guidelines and SOPs for the whole nation.
Penang to introduce conditional MCO on Friday
“He said the preparations would also give management time to work out social distancing arrangements, provide sanitisers and face masks, and sort out other health and safety matters at the workplace,” he said during a press conference livestreamed on Facebook today.
Penang’s stand on the conditional movement control order differs from four other states – Sarawak, Kedah, Sabah and Pahang – which had earlier said they would not introduce the new rules tomorrow, as set by Putrajaya.
However, Selangor and Negri Sembilan, while agreeing to the new rules, have said they will not allow all aspects of operations to commence tomorrow.
On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced most sectors of the economy will be allowed to operate again under the conditional MCO.
However, he said it was subject to SOPs set by the federal government.
Among the relaxed rules, restaurants could allow dine-in customers from 7am to 10pm.
However, Chow said the state wanted to ensure that people were familiar with the new SOPs, including social distancing.
Up to May 2, Penang recorded 121 Covid-19 cases, with 118 recoveries.
Over the past 14 days, all the zones in the state were in the green with no new cases, except for Seberang Perai Utara where two new cases were recorded.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
