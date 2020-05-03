PKR & AMANAH IN A TIZZY OVER A ‘SCUMBAG’: TO ACCEPT OR NOT TO ACCEPT BERSATU? BUT OF COURSE ACCEPT – AS LONG AS THE BAD HATS LIKE AZMIN & GANG ARE KICKED OUT & THE REMAINING KNOW WHO’S BOSS & TOE THE PAKATAN REFORM LINE

PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab’s said the call to readmit Bersatu into Pakatan Harapan is “dishonourable” after Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, who is also the party’s Johor chief, made the proposal which has sparked a tit-for-tat between the two parties.

Shortly after Ahmad Syukri’s comment, Amanah’s Youth and Women wings had defended the proposal, stating it was consistent with Harapan’s presidential council’s direction.

However, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh today added to Ahmad Syukri’s position, stating that the Johor government would not have collapsed if not for the 11 Bersatu assemblyperson and one from PKR who switched sides.

“The reality is their decision is haunting them, particularly for Bersatu. Their haste to form the (state) government with BN and losing the menteri besar position is Bersatu’s own mistake as they turned on their Harapan partners and the people’s mandate in the last general election,” said Syed Ibrahim in a statement.

“Has Johor Bersatu realise their mistake and wish to return to Harapan? Should Harapan accept those who have betrayed the people’s mandate and Harapan’s consensus?”

Syed Ibrahim said this is on top of Harapan supporters’ disappointment towards Bersatu.

He said the priority now should be on strengthening Harapan.

“With the cooperation with Amanah and DAP, I believe we can overcome the betrayal and restore the people’s mandate in Johor,” he said.

Umno’s Hasni Mohammad replaced Bersatu’ Sahruddin Jamal as Johor menteri besar when Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over the state.

However, Amanah central committee member Faiz Fadzil, in a separate statement, maintained that the decision to work with the Bersatu faction – led by its chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad – is a Harapan decision.

He added that Ahmad Syukri should raise dissenting views through proper channels.

“Salahuddin openly inviting Bersatu or any of its elected representatives to stand with Harapan is the honourable thing to do.

“The dishonourable thing to do is to allow the country to be controlled by PN,” he said.

Faiz said the reality was that if Harapan wanted to form a majority, it needs the support of Bersatu.

“The move by Bersatu to leave Harapan was a decision by the supreme council and not by the general assembly.

“There are Bersatu leaders and members who disagree with the decision to cooperate with Umno as it goes against the spirit of Bersatu’s formation which was to bring down a kleptocratic government.

“If in 2015, part of Umno’s leaders and members left to join Harpan to bring down BN, then why not now to bring down PN?” he said.

Faiz added that this would be to restore the mandate decided by the people in the last general election.

Bersatu is presently split between its president Muhyiddin Yassin and Mahathir.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Together with the Opposition, they formed the new PN government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election.

