Covid-19: 27 new cases detected at construction site on Jalan Ampang

Sabah is the fifth state to have expressed reservation at Putrajaya’s decision to reopen the economy on Monday as part of the relaxation of rules before the movement control order (MCO) officially expires on May 12.
Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal in a statement, said his state won’t reopen the economy on Monday and will observe the status quo implementation until the end of the MCO.
“This position is to ensure the continued containment of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the people are not exposed to Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.
He urged people to observe the partial lockdown until its end.
Sarawak yesterday also announced that it will maintain the status quo until May 12.
Meanwhile, Kedah has deferred the reopening of the economy, referred to as the “conditional MCO”, until its state security working committee meets on Tuesday.
“The safety and welfare of the people will not be compromised. For the time being, continue to stay at home and practise social distancing,” Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir had said.
Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor will reopen some parts of the economy but will maintain other restrictions, such as recreational activities.
On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the reopening of the country’s economy after more than a month in partial lockdown.
The MCO began on March 18.
The relaxation will also see people being allowed to conduct recreational activities and eateries may accept dine-in customers but with social distancing measures.
Some businesses have also decided to delay opening their doors to customers despite Putrajaya’s announcement.
Yesterday, fast-food chain McDonald’s said it won’t open its doors for dine-in customers yet but will still accept delivery and takeaway orders.
“We can’t welcome you back to dine-in yet as the safety of Malaysians is still our main priority.
“You can still enjoy your favourite McD meals through our convenient McDelivery, drive-thru and take-away, 8am to 10pm daily from May 4 onwards,” it said in a Facebook post.
As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,176 Covid-19 cases with 103 deaths.
However, 4,326 people have recovered and 1,747 are still in treatment.
Jump in Kuala Selangor Covid-19 cases after traders visit KL wholesale market
The jump in Covid-19 cases in Kuala Selangor yesterday is linked to traders who visited the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang, the Selangor Health Department said.
Thirteen new cases were confirmed in the district yesterday, 10 of which were concentrated in the Tanjung Karang locality.
The others were in Jeram and Api-Api locality. The Api-Api case was the first-ever in the locality since the start of the outbreak in January.
The Selangor Health Department said it conducted screenings among traders and wholesalers throughout the state after two traders were found to be Covid-19 positive in the Taman Megah and Jalan Othman markets in Petaling Jaya.
“The traders bought items from the wholesale market and then infected their family members,” she told Malaysiakini.
Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed the cases were linked to the wholesale market cluster, which yesterday recorded 36 new cases. Only one of those is Malaysian.
Earlier, he said contact tracing for the wholesale market cluster found cases involving out-of-state traders as far as Bahau, Negeri Sembilan.
27 cases in one construction site raise questions
The rise in cases among traders and wholesalers come amid the discovery of 27 new cases at the Pavilion Embassy construction site in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, raising questions of the nation’s preparedness to open up most sectors of the economy tomorrow.
Malaysia recorded 105 new cases yesterday, its first triple-digit daily increase since April 16.
“A 27 cases cluster during movement control order (MCO) is telling. We’ve been asking whether people are ready for conditional MCO. Perhaps the more apt question should be: ‘Have we, as a country, been adequately prepared for post-MCO?’” said infectious diseases physician Dr Christopher Lee on Twitter.
He said it also shows social distancing was not practised in such settings even under the MCO.
Lee, who is former Ministry of Health deputy director-general for research, now serves on the Selangor government’s task force against Covid-19.
“If we had given them more time to prepare (perhaps weeks ahead) they will likely be better prepared come May 4,” he said.
The Selangor government said it will not open up all at once tomorrow and is seeking a staggered approach to avoid a “crash landing”.
Negeri Sembilan today also said it will not open all sectors and will continue to bar sporting activities and dine-in at restaurants.
Sabah and Sarawak will not follow the federal decision while Kedah said its executive council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
