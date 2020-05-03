Covid-19: 27 new cases detected at construction site on Jalan Ampang

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Edmund Santhara said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership style allows him to manage the country well particularly in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In comparison with Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Santhara said the former premier takes a diagnostic approach in making decisions while Muhyiddin is more open to advise and thinks outside the box.

“Mahathir is a great leader with many years of experience. We know that both he and (former deputy prime minister) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail are doctors. Doctors think differently. Their thinking is structured, they will go step by step,” he said.

“A diagnostic approach is good but when it comes to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is all about speed. If it is just structured, then it takes time,” he told Malaysiakini and KiniTV in an interview on Thursday.

“Muhyiddin is willing to listen to advice, particularly from experts in public health,” said Santhara, adding that the prime minister has appointed Mercy Malaysia founder Dr Jelimah Mahmood as his special advisor on public health.

“Muhyiddin has many advisors, so this would lead to many good decisions.”

Santhara, however, said it would be unfair to say Mahathir could not have made good decisions regarding the pandemic as the Bersatu chairperson is no longer the premier.

“I am pleasantly surprised with the level of performance displayed by the (current) prime minister, his abilities and leadership qualities.

“You could see how he is managing it (Covid-19 pandemic) and this is the most difficult time for the nation,” said Santhara, who is also Segamat MP.

Santhara said Muhyiddin has no time to even take a holiday after he assumed office on March 1.

“I respect the prime minister as he said clearly on the accusation (of Perikatan Nasional being a backdoor government) that even this might not be the best people selected in terms of cabinet ministers but this government listens to the people and understands their problems,” he said.

“He was brilliant in putting up the senior minister cluster system which has increased the efficiency of public delivery,” he said.

“So, with a little bit of patience from the general public, I think they should allow this government to do its best,” he said, adding that the people should form their opinions on the PN administration later.

Muhyiddin was criticised for planning the political coup to oust the Pakatan Harapan administration.

After getting support from PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS and other minor parties, Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister on March 1.

His administration was labelled as a backdoor government by the Opposition and some civil society groups.

Asked if the people should disregard criticism that PN is a backdoor government, Santhara said: “I won’t say the people should disregard it.

“That’s their opinion and they have a right to think (on the matter),” he said.

“If Harapan had 20 months (to rule the country), I hope they should allow this government at least 20 weeks to sort things out, and we are working for the people,” added Santhara.

“The premier announced that all ministers and deputy ministers would donate two months of their salaries to the Covid-19 fund,” he said.

“Why are the Harapan ministers and deputy ministers not pledging to donate wages for the cause?

“If you are not able to pledge two months salary, like what we had done, then please allow us to work,” he said.

“This is not about politics. Let’s not talk about politics right now, we will talk about politics when we go to the Dewan Rakyat (on May 18),” he said.

“Right now, the core business of the government and the Opposition should be only about the people,” stressed Santhara.

The government imposed a movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19 on March 18. The order has been extended thrice to May 12.

Muhyiddin has announced a conditional MCO, which begins tomorrow, to save the economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

