MUHYIDDIN HEADED FOR CRASH LANDING – NOWHERE TO HIDE HIS FACE, NO ONE BOTHERS TO LISTEN TO HIM ANYMORE: NEGRI SEMBILAN THE LATEST STATE TO JOIN SARAWAK, KEDAH & SELANGOR TO REBUFF MAY 4 CONDITIONAL LIFTING OF MCO – PUT PUBLIC SAFETY FIRST

Politics | May 3, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Negeri Sembilan will not relax the movement control order (MCO) rules tomorrow at the level suggested by Putrajaya in view of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

The state has now joined the ranks of Sarawak, Selangor and Kedah who are not fully in favour of Putrajaya’s move to resume most business activities tomorrow.

Sarawak will maintain the status quo for now while Kedah, which has zero active cases, will only decide whether to relax rules on Tuesday. Selangor is still deciding what sort of businesses will be allowed to operate.

As for Negeri Sembilan, state secretary Razali Malik said the state government agreed in principle with Putrajaya’s decision to resume most business activities.

Restaurants are still barred from providing dine-in services.

Razali said that the “social sector” and sporting activities were also banned.

Non-essential business activities in areas with Covid-19 clusters such as in Sendayan, the Pasar Besar Seremban vicinity and the Pasar Bahau vicinity will still not be allowed to operate.

Razali said any business premise that resumes operations from Monday onwards must abide by the guidelines set by the authorities and action will be taken against those who don’t.

“These measures are taken by the state government because we believe we haven’t eradicated Covid-19, based on the number of active cases.

“The state government will review the rules from time to time based on the latest developments with Covid-19,” said Razali.

As of yesterday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Negeri Sembilan was 116, according to the Health Ministry.

Conditional MCO: Kedah hits pause, Selangor to slow implementation

Selangor and Kedah have joined Sarawak in being hesitant about easing the movement control order restrictions next Monday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir said the state would not implement the conditional MCO until the state’s Covid-19 taskforce meets to discuss easing such restrictions on Tuesday.

“This is to ensure that Kedah remains a green zone and that its people are not threatened by Covid-19.

“Public safety and wellbeing will not be compromised. For the time being, please remain at home and practice social distancing,” he said in a statement tonight.

Kedah recorded zero active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, making it one of four states that are green zones.

The conditional MCO announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday will allow most businesses to resume operations, including dine-in restaurants and daycare centres. Certain outdoor exercises will also be allowed.

All activities under the conditional MCO, however, are subject to social distancing measures.

Amirudin Shari

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, meanwhile, said that not all industries would be allowed to operate in the state.

“At the state government level, we don’t want a crash landing. Meaning we will look at it stage-by-stage, and I will look into the preparedness of local councils,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

He said local councils, however, will need to be ready to enforce standard operating procedures on businesses such as restaurants and even parks such as the Shah Alam Lake Gardens

“I don’t know how many thousands of people will go there (the Lake Gardens) or how to do enforcement there,” he said.

Likewise, the state will have to look into the guidelines for nurseries and elderly care centres.

Amirudin said they will try to resolve all of this by tomorrow, but stressed that implementation of the conditional MCO couldn’t be rushed through on Monday.

MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle