MUHYIDDIN HEADED FOR CRASH LANDING – NOWHERE TO HIDE HIS FACE, NO ONE BOTHERS TO LISTEN TO HIM ANYMORE: NEGRI SEMBILAN THE LATEST STATE TO JOIN SARAWAK, KEDAH & SELANGOR TO REBUFF MAY 4 CONDITIONAL LIFTING OF MCO – PUT PUBLIC SAFETY FIRST

Negeri Sembilan will not relax the movement control order (MCO) rules tomorrow at the level suggested by Putrajaya in view of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

The state has now joined the ranks of Sarawak, Selangor and Kedah who are not fully in favour of Putrajaya’s move to resume most business activities tomorrow.

Sarawak will maintain the status quo for now while Kedah, which has zero active cases, will only decide whether to relax rules on Tuesday. Selangor is still deciding what sort of businesses will be allowed to operate.

As for Negeri Sembilan, state secretary Razali Malik said the state government agreed in principle with Putrajaya’s decision to resume most business activities.

However, the state was only allowing “approved” economic sectors to resume operations. He did not specify if this was different from the one listed by the National Security Council.

Restaurants are still barred from providing dine-in services.

Razali said that the “social sector” and sporting activities were also banned.

Non-essential business activities in areas with Covid-19 clusters such as in Sendayan, the Pasar Besar Seremban vicinity and the Pasar Bahau vicinity will still not be allowed to operate.

Razali said any business premise that resumes operations from Monday onwards must abide by the guidelines set by the authorities and action will be taken against those who don’t.

“These measures are taken by the state government because we believe we haven’t eradicated Covid-19, based on the number of active cases.

“The state government will review the rules from time to time based on the latest developments with Covid-19,” said Razali.

As of yesterday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Negeri Sembilan was 116, according to the Health Ministry.

