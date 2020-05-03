MUHYIDDIN HEADED FOR CRASH LANDING – NOWHERE TO HIDE HIS FACE, NO ONE BOTHERS TO LISTEN TO HIM ANYMORE: NEGRI SEMBILAN THE LATEST STATE TO JOIN SARAWAK, KEDAH & SELANGOR TO REBUFF MAY 4 CONDITIONAL LIFTING OF MCO – PUT PUBLIC SAFETY FIRST

Selangor and Kedah have joined Sarawak in being hesitant about easing the movement control order restrictions next Monday.
Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir said the state would not implement the conditional MCO until the state’s Covid-19 taskforce meets to discuss easing such restrictions on Tuesday.
“This is to ensure that Kedah remains a green zone and that its people are not threatened by Covid-19.
“Public safety and wellbeing will not be compromised. For the time being, please remain at home and practice social distancing,” he said in a statement tonight.
The conditional MCO announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday will allow most businesses to resume operations, including dine-in restaurants and daycare centres. Certain outdoor exercises will also be allowed.
All activities under the conditional MCO, however, are subject to social distancing measures.
Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, meanwhile, said that not all industries would be allowed to operate in the state.
“At the state government level, we don’t want a crash landing. Meaning we will look at it stage-by-stage, and I will look into the preparedness of local councils,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.
He said local councils, however, will need to be ready to enforce standard operating procedures on businesses such as restaurants and even parks such as the Shah Alam Lake Gardens
“I don’t know how many thousands of people will go there (the Lake Gardens) or how to do enforcement there,” he said.
Likewise, the state will have to look into the guidelines for nurseries and elderly care centres.
Amirudin said they will try to resolve all of this by tomorrow, but stressed that implementation of the conditional MCO couldn’t be rushed through on Monday.
