‘WHY SHOULD WE PUT BERSATU FIRST’ – VOICES OF DISSENT IN UMNO RISE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – ‘THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON PAS & MUAFAKAT NASIONAL, NOT PERIKATAN’

Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has expressed concern that the pursuit for power has put the Umno-PAS alliance, dubbed “Muafakat Nasional”, on the back burner.

“By right, we should be strengthening Muafakat Nasional for the 15th general election.

“Unfortunately, some people have lost their direction, which should be the 15th general election and not about joining the government.

“Muafakat Nasional appears unimportant now, what is important is (Umno) can join the government,” he told Malaysiakini.

Tajuddin, who was a key figure in a series of Malay-unity rallies, said he was among those who had opposed Umno’s involvement in Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s government.

Bersatu’s rank and file are presently split between those supporting party president Muhyiddin Yassin and chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN government with Muhyiddin as the prime minister. Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election.

On Sept 14 last year, Umno and PAS had inked a political cooperation charter for the next general election.

The cooperation between Umno and PAS yielded good results as they won several by-elections against Pakatan Harapan.

Tajuddin said he did not blame Muhyiddin for the current situation as it was to “save” the country from DAP.

However, he said the onus is on Umno to strengthen the Umno-PAS alliance.

“I do not blame the prime minister as we are aware he wants to salvage the situation.

“But I want to tell Umno, particularly the leadership, that Muafakat Nasional needs to rise up. And I ask the same of PAS,” he said.

Tajuddin also downplayed the significance of Muhyiddin’s decision to allow politicians to be appointed to various government-linked companies.

The move is seen as an attempt by Muhyiddin to consolidate power by rewarding supporters but Tajuddin said Muhyiddin’s position ultimately lies with the people.

“If he rolls out good policies, people will support him.

“It’s like Harapan, initially people supported them but later they turned on it. GLC appointments do not guarantee support for the prime minister,” he said.

