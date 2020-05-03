MUHYIDDIN ON THE ROPES – MAT HASAN REJECTS ‘BRIBE’ GLC APPOINTMENT – WHILE ZAHID’S DAUGHTER SAYS ‘READY TO BE CHARGED IN COURT’ FOR MCO VIOLATION

While those in the Perikatan Nasional have accepted appointments to head government-linked companies (GLC), Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has declined to join the list.
The Rantau assemblyperson confirmed with Malaysiakini the rumour that he has declined to helm Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).
“Yes,” Mohamad (above) briefly said when asked over the offer.
Several Umno leaders are said to have been recently appointed to head GLCs.
They include Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for Petronas and Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid for Telekom Malaysia (TM).
However, when contacted, Mahdzir refused to comment.
Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is also rumoured to have been appointed to chair Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.
A source told Malaysiakini that the rumours of almost all of the Umno leaders’ linked to the appointments of GLC heads were true.
“However, Tok Mat (Mohamad) refused to accept his appointment.
“This is because he wants to focus on strengthening the party for the next general election,” the source said.
On April 12, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said that all MPs who do not presently hold positions in government will be made heads of GLCs.
Yesterday, it was announced that Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun had been appointed as a chairperson of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) while Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh was appointed to head the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar).
Last month, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was appointed the new Skills Development Fund Corporation chairperson.
Nurulhidayah says ready to be charged for MCO violation
Shortly after Bukit Aman released a statement that she will be charged soon for flouting the movement control order (MCO), Nurulhidayah, daughter of the Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said she is ready for it.
“I am ready to be charged and will apologise for my mistake in court,” Nurulhidayah told Malaysiakini.
Nurulhidayah stressed that she doesn’t want to prolong the issue although the meetings she had with the ministers were based on appointments.
“I was given a date and time to meet the (de facto Islamic affairs) minister, and I also went to the office of the deputy environment minister for discussions based on invitation,” she said.
Nurul also said that she had a permit issued by the police to attend the meetings during the movement control order.
Malaysiakini has sighted the purported permit given to Nurulhidayah and her husband Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff to meet with the minister and deputy minister in Putrajaya.
Earlier, Bukit Aman CID chief Huzir Mohamed said the charge against Nurulhidayah will be for violating Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.
Her husband Saiful Nizam will also be charged.
The charges are over an Instagram post she made almost two weeks ago, revealing that she and Saiful Nizam had ventured out to meet Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad and de facto Islamic Affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad.
Police recorded Nurulhidayah and Saiful Nizam’s statements on April 24 following public uproar over her apparent flouting of the MCO.