MUHYIDDIN ON THE ROPES – MAT HASAN REJECTS ‘BRIBE’ GLC APPOINTMENT – WHILE ZAHID’S DAUGHTER SAYS ‘READY TO BE CHARGED IN COURT’ FOR MCO VIOLATION

While those in the Perikatan Nasional have accepted appointments to head government-linked companies (GLC), Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has declined to join the list.

The Rantau assemblyperson confirmed with Malaysiakini the rumour that he has declined to helm Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“Yes,” Mohamad (above) briefly said when asked over the offer.

Several Umno leaders are said to have been recently appointed to head GLCs.

They include Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for Petronas and Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid for Telekom Malaysia (TM).

However, when contacted, Mahdzir refused to comment.

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is also rumoured to have been appointed to chair Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

A source told Malaysiakini that the rumours of almost all of the Umno leaders’ linked to the appointments of GLC heads were true.

“However, Tok Mat (Mohamad) refused to accept his appointment.

“This is because he wants to focus on strengthening the party for the next general election,” the source said.

On April 12, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said that all MPs who do not presently hold positions in government will be made heads of GLCs.

Yesterday, it was announced that Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun had been appointed as a chairperson of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) while Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh was appointed to head the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar).

Last month, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was appointed the new Skills Development Fund Corporation chairperson.

