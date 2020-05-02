PITY THEM BECAUSE THEIR DREAM HAS BECOME A NIGHTMARE? NOT SO FAST – PAKATAN MUST NOT READMIT MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU UNLESS COUP SNAKEHEADS INCLUDING AZMIN CARTEL ARE DROPPED – OR IT WILL LOSE ALL SHREDS OF CREDIBILITY & THE PEOPLE’S RESPECT

Amanah’s women and youth wings have come out in defence of their deputy president Salahuddin Ayub who offered an olive branch to Johor Bersatu.

In a joint statement today, the spokespersons for the two wings said Salahuddin’s position was consistent with issues frequently discussed at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

The two wings said the priority now for Amanah was to rally and unite the coalition’s supporters to reestablish a Harapan government with those who have made mistakes.

“Some have veered from the original path when they are taken in by fantasies by those with bad intentions.

“They need to be woken up because their dream has become a nightmare,” said Amanah Wanita wing head Aiman Athirah Sabu and Amanah Youth wing deputy head Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin.

The duo claimed that not every Bersatu member was supportive of the party’s decision to quit Harapan and form new governments throughout the country.

“Dr Mahathir Mohamad has a relevant and significant role to play in restoring the Harapan government mandate.

“We have to focus and be open-minded in order to strengthen ourselves and (be willing) to forge political cooperations,” said the duo.

This statement was a response to friendly fire from PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab who criticised Salahuddin for offering the olive branch to Johor Bersatu.

Salahuddin said Johor Bersatu would have realised by now that the Harapan government was “more noble” and “harmonious” then what the party is realising now in the Perikatan Nasional government.

Johor Bersatu leaders have been making public statements recently to voice their displeasure over the distribution of GLC and other political appointments.

Bersatu had ceded executive power to Umno in Johor after the new Perikatan Nasional state government was formed. MKINI

