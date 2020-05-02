PITY THEM BECAUSE THEIR DREAM HAS BECOME A NIGHTMARE? NOT SO FAST – PAKATAN MUST NOT READMIT MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU UNLESS COUP SNAKEHEADS INCLUDING AZMIN CARTEL ARE DROPPED – OR IT WILL LOSE ALL SHREDS OF CREDIBILITY & THE PEOPLE’S RESPECT

Politics | May 2, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Amanah’s women and youth wings have come out in defence of their deputy president Salahuddin Ayub who offered an olive branch to Johor Bersatu.

In a joint statement today, the spokespersons for the two wings said Salahuddin’s position was consistent with issues frequently discussed at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

The two wings said the priority now for Amanah was to rally and unite the coalition’s supporters to reestablish a Harapan government with those who have made mistakes.

“Some have veered from the original path when they are taken in by fantasies by those with bad intentions.

The duo claimed that not every Bersatu member was supportive of the party’s decision to quit Harapan and form new governments throughout the country.

“Dr Mahathir Mohamad has a relevant and significant role to play in restoring the Harapan government mandate.

“We have to focus and be open-minded in order to strengthen ourselves and (be willing) to forge political cooperations,” said the duo.

This statement was a response to friendly fire from PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab who criticised Salahuddin for offering the olive branch to Johor Bersatu.

Salahuddin said Johor Bersatu would have realised by now that the Harapan government was “more noble” and “harmonious” then what the party is realising now in the Perikatan Nasional government.

Johor Bersatu leaders have been making public statements recently to voice their displeasure over the distribution of GLC and other political appointments.

Bersatu had ceded executive power to Umno in Johor after the new Perikatan Nasional state government was formed. MKINI

Bersatu man warns of attempts to drive wedge with Umno to destroy PN

Johor Bersatu information chief Ya’cob Atan has warned of efforts to drive a wedge between his party and Umno in a bid to bring down the Perikatan Nasional government.

As such, he warned party members to be wary of information that may sow unhappiness between Bersatu and Umno.

‘Recently, there are vested parties, be it in Johor or the federal level, that are subtly inciting Bersatu members against other coalition partners, particularly Umno.

“They only have one goal – to bring down the current PN government,” he said in a statement.

“Give space and opportunity for the PN government at the state and federal level to prove its ability to manage and govern the state and country for the people and the country’s future,” he said.

He also reiterated that Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang remains the Yayasan Bandar Johor Bahru chairperson and has not been replaced by Umno’s Shahrir Abdul Samad.

Meanwhile, Bersatu’s Permas assemblyperson Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh expressed unhappiness at the performance of Yayasan Pasir Gudang, which is led by Umno’s Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the foundation is deeply needed during the current Covid-19 pandemic where many needy folks are relying on aid to survive.

“My discontent is not due to positions. I am very angry because the people are not being helped.

“There is still no decision on the request by affected applicants for additional aid at a time when we are observing Ramadan and Syawal will come soon,” he said in a statement.

He also urged Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad (above), who is from Umno, to meet all assemblypersons so that they can hammer out their differences.

On a side note, Che Zakaria also congratulated Khaled’s appointed as the new chairperson of Bousted Holdings Berhad, a subsidiary of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

Bersatu is presently split between party president Muhyiddin Yassin and chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN government.

Mahathir had indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party in the next Bersatu election.

Mazlan is seen to be aligned with Mahathir and did not state his allegiance when Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Ismail summoned all assemblypersons to state their position.

The PN has a razor-thin two-seat majority in the Johor state assembly. MKINI

MKINI

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle