MUHYIDDIN TO FLIP-FLOP AGAIN? WE’RE NOT BEING HASTY, INSISTS ISMAIL SABRI – EVEN AS NEW COVID CASES JUMP BACK TO TRIPLE DIGITS – AND SARAWAK REFUSES TO FOLLOW MAY 4 REOPENING OF ECONOMY TO SAFEGUARD LIVES

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country is back in the triple digits, with 105 new infections, the highest in 16 days.

Total cases are now at 6,176, with the number of active cases at 1,747.

Of the new infections, 94 were local or community transmissions, and 11 were imported cases.

Of the community infections, 38 involved migrants, and 56 were Malaysians.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (above) announced that 60 of the new infections occurred in enhanced movement control order (MCO) areas.

There were 36 new cases near the Selayang wholesale market, of which 35 were migrants. There were 20 new cases at Selayang Baru, and four at the Selangor Mansion.

Six of the new cases today were also from a tahfiz school in Lanchang, Pahang, which has been classified as a new cluster.

Noor Hisham said the tahfiz school is closed but there are still students and staff living there.

Hence he said, there is a possibility the school would be placed under enhanced MCO.

On the bright side, 70 percent or 4,326 patients have recovered, with 116 being discharged today.

No new deaths were reported today. The death toll remains at 103.

Of the current cases, 31 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) five less than yesterday. Twelve of the critical cases need ventilators, two less than yesterday.

The rise in infections come as the government plans to ease MCO restrictions and allow many businesses to operate starting Monday.

Noor Hisham stressed again today that there is a need to strike a balance between life and livelihood, but said that the safest place for now remains home.

He said despite the eased restrictions, social distancing must be observed to avoid a resurgence of cases.

S’wak will not reopen economy on Monday

Sarawak has decided that it will not follow Putrajaya’s lead in reopening the economy on Monday and maintain status quo in terms of the movement control order (MCO) restrictions. In a statement today, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) head and Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (above) said the state government must consider Sarawak’s circumstances first before making a decision. Uggah said the SDMC is presently of the opinion that the standard of compliance for the reopening of economic activities was not conducive in the state. “The Sarawak government fully respects the announcement made by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on the need to reopen the economy hence relaxing the MCO effective this Monday, May 4. “However, the state government has decided to study the implications of the reopening of such economic activities, which sectors to open, when and to what extent they will be allowed to open,” he said. Uggah said the SDMC will study changes to the regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 first. Meanwhile, Uggah said businesses that have been granted permits by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will still need state government approval before resuming operations. Officially, the MCO will expire on May 12 but Putrajaya will allow most businesses to resume operations by Monday to avoid further economic pain. Some critics have claimed that this was too soon and businesses will not have enough time to internalise the new guidelines for resuming business, set by the National Security Council (NSC).