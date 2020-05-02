PRO-MAHATHIR JOHOR BERSATU LEADER BACKPEDALS FROM HEAD-ON FIGHT WITH UMNO AMID TALK MUHYIDDIN MIGHT REALIGN WITH ANWAR: MAZLAN SAYS EVERYTHING OK NOW – AFTER UMNO AGREES TO GIVE PERNAS REP CUSHY JOB AS KEJORA CHAIRMAN – AND SO THE POLITICAL LARGESSE, BRIBES, WEB OF CORRUPTION CONTINUE

PETALING JAYA: Johor PPBM chief Mazlan Bujang has downplayed reported tensions between his party and Umno, saying there were no serious inter-party disputes.

Speaking to FMT, he acknowledged that some PPBM leaders in the state were unhappy about appointments to certain positions, but added: “In politics, it is normal to quarrel a bit, but we have no big problems with Umno.”

He said he had not received any instruction from PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin on dealing with the situation, adding that he believed there was no need for any intervention.

Describing the issue of positions as a problem between individuals, Mazlan cited the case of Permas assemblyman and party colleague Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh.

“He made some noise when he was sacked as a Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) board member, but he has gone silent after being appointed its chairman.”

A Johor Umno member, who declined to be named, said former menteri besar Khaled Nordin’s appointment as Yayasan Pasir Gudang chairman had upset some PPBM leaders like Che Zakaria, whose constituency lies within the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency.

He said this fuelled unhappiness among PPBM leaders who felt the party had been sidelined despite having given up the menteri besar’s post to Umno.

“But today, it was announced that Che Zakaria has been appointed chairman of Kejora,” he said. “This is a very important position, traditionally held by the menteri besar. I believe this is a move to calm tensions.”

He also noted that PPBM still controls many grassroots positions such as those of village heads and local councillors and holds most of the key positions at the federal level although it has fewer parliament seats than Umno.

The source brushed aside speculation that the tensions would lead to an election or vote of no confidence against Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said Hasni had the support of most of the assemblymen.

He also said the Sultan of Johor would not like to see any disruption in the running of the state.

