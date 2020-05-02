MUHYIDDIN BITES INTO UMNO’S POISON PILL – FOR PUTTING BUSINESS AHEAD OF PEOPLE’S LIVES, HE IS NOW TO BLAME AS UMNO ‘DISENGAGES’: EXPERTS WARN MUHYIDDIN’S RELAXING OF MCO TOO PREMATURE, NAJIB TOO CALLS IT A ‘RISK’ – DESPITE OTHER UMNO LEADERS JUST DAYS AGO PRODDING MUHYIDDIN TO END ‘NEW ABNORMAL HASTILY’

Several medical experts have voiced concern over the government’s move to relax the movement control order’s restrictions beginning next week, saying that it is still too early to do so.

One of them – Malaysian Thoracic Society president Dr Pang Yong Kek – said that while the need to ease restrictions for economic reasons is understandable, the announcement today has left members of the medical community feeling jittery.

Since the decision has already been made, Pang said the focus now should be to inform the public that the risk of transmission remains high and to manage the situation to ensure that a third wave of Covid-19 cases does not occur.

He noted that jurisdictions like South Korea and Taiwan have managed to contain the disease while averting a nationwide lockdown.

“Once the social distancing and movement control order are relaxed, transmissions may quickly take place in the community.

“Hence, until an effective vaccine is produced, the public should be advised to continue social distancing, maintain good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

“Recently published data shows that the peak of the viral transmission occurs two days before symptoms develop.

“Hence, the importance of wearing face masks in public areas should deserve a strong emphasis, especially in an enclosed environment, such as restaurants, offices and shopping malls,” he was quoted as saying by the Science Media Centre Malaysia (SMC-MY).

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Environmental Health president Tee Eng Ong said the relaxation of the order should have come a week later.

“My initial thought is it’s a bit too early to begin from the health point of view as there are still two-digits figures for new cases in the past week, especially in Kuala Lumpur,” he reportedly told the SMC-MY.

Since the announcement has already been made, Tee said people must ensure that there is not any slack in implementing the standard operating procedures issued by the government.

However, Pang said it is not just the number of daily new cases alone that needs to be looked at.

“It is also the question of whether we have adequate information on the index cases, the pattern of spread and the clusters in the community.

“Once we can master this information and ensure effective tracking can be delivered, the relaxation of MCO may not jeopardise the level of control we have achieved so far.

“We believe the government will have the wisdom to continue the surveillance and step up the testing of those who are suspected or had a history of contact/travel to high-risk areas,” he said.

Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society president Amhari Buang welcomed the government’s announcement but said Malaysians must be careful not to lose gains made in the past six weeks under the movement control order.

“The extended movement control order should still be in place at red zones based on villages and residences rather than district or mukim.

“The empowerment to the committee should be given at community levels. Community leaders should take responsibility s if they want their communities to stay green.

“In terms of the economy, the proposals by the government are doable. Hence, striking a balance with health,” he reportedly told SMC-MY.

Meanwhile, College of Surgeons president Dr April Camilla Roslani said a resurgence of Covid-19 cases is likely.

“Judging by the crowds flocking to markets already, with no physical distancing and no or wrong use of face masks and hand hygiene, we are likely to see a resurgence,” she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that most sectors of the economy would be allowed to reopen beginning May 4, but subject to standard operating procedures issued by the National Security Council.

This comes as Malaysia records 69 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 57 cases were locally transmitted and 12 were imported.

The Health Ministry has endorsed the reopening of the economy.

Its director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the move strikes a balance between life and livelihood, and is appropriate since Malaysia is in the recovery phase of the Covid-19 outbreak. MKINI

Najib questions move to relax MCO, says it poses a risk to frontliners

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has questioned the need to relax the movement control order (MCO), which is due to end on May 12.