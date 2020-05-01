IT’S STILL OUT THERE – 69 NEW COVID INFECTIONS, 1 DEAD

MORE new local Covid-19 cases were reported today, 57 out of the total 69, bringing the overall number of cases to 6,071, said Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Noor Hisham also said 39 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours.

A 66-year-old Malaysian cancer patient died of Covid-19 yesterday, he added, raising the total number of Malaysian fatalities to 103. – May 1, 2020.

the malaysian insight

