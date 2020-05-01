HOW COULD FOOLISH AZMIN RELEASE BARBERS & HAIR SALONS FIRST – AFTER PREVIOUS MASSIVE FUMBLE, MUHYIDDIN REGIME REVEALS NEW ‘CONDITIONAL MCO’ – BUT HAIR SALONS & BARBERS STILL BARRED ALONG WITH SOME OTHER ACTIVITIES

PETALING JAYA: Come May 4, nearly all sectors will be allowed to resume operations under a conditional movement control order.

However, some sectors will remain barred, including cinemas, karaoke joints, reflexology outlets and night clubs.

Here’s a list of other sectors that are still prohibited from opening, along with activities that remain barred.

  • Museums
  • Theme parks
  • Beauty salons and barbers
  • Cruise ships
  • Ramadan and Raya bazaars
  • Self-service launderettes
  • Seminars and ceramahs
  • Conventions and exhibitions, including tourism and bridal fairs
  • Busking
  • Sport competitions that involve supporters
  • Indoor sports facilities including gymnasiums
  • Recreational fishing
  • Movie filming
  • Public concerts
  • Use of hotel facilities such as spas, seminar rooms, lounges, restaurants and cafes
  • Bank-related sales and marketing activities outside office premises

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

