‘JOHOR MOVE’ TAKES SHAPE – ANOTHER UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL LEADER WARNS MUHYIDDIN NOT TO IGNORE TENSIONS FROM JOSTLING FOR GRAVY TRAIN IN HIS HOME STATE

Umno and Bersatu leaders need to intervene to solve problems at the grassroots level to ensure that ties in the newly formed Perikatan Nasional alliance are strong.

Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman claimed that tensions within the state coalition are currently a minor issue, but if left unaddressed, it could damage cooperation between parties.

“This collaboration is new, it needs to be well managed. The leadership of the parties involved should look into what’s going on at the grassroots.

“Let’s not just look at relationships at the highest level of leadership because there are things that need to be managed.

“The top leaders need to discuss, coordinate, come down to resolve the issue, do not assume there is no problem,” he told Malaysiakini.

He said this when asked to comment on the ongoing feud between Umno and Bersatu in Johor, which is fueled by dissatisfaction over political appointments in government agencies.

Johor Bersatu has been complaining that political appointments, including to state GLCs, were not done in an equitable manner and accused Umno of sidelining it.

Yesterday, Bersatu’s Permas assemblyperson Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh questioned why former Johor menteri besar Khaled Nordin (below) has reportedly been appointed as the Yayasan Pasir Gudang (YPG) chairperson.

While on April 27, Johor Bersatu leader and state executive councillor Mohd Solihan Badri penned a letter asking other parties in the PN government not to overlook Bersatu’s presence in the coalition.

A high-ranking Johor Umno source warned that these tensions could lead to snap polls in the southern state.

However, Johor Bersatu chairperson Mazlan Bujang said he was more confident that a “win-win” solution could be reached.

“I am very confident of Hasni Mohammed’s leadership as an MB, he is a competent man.

“I (have) met the MB, he is looking into this matter and Insha-Allah will soon announce a win-win situation,” he said.

Mazlan said dissensions within political parties were commonplace.

MKINI

