SOME GOOD NEWS FOR ‘LIVE TO EAT’ MALAYSIANS – RESTAURANTS TO RESUME DINE-IN OPS FROM MAY 4, INTERSTATE TRAVEL ONLY FOR THOSE RETURNING TO WORK – EVEN AS PERAK BECOMES LATEST STATE TO REPORT ZERO COVID-19 CASES

RESTAURANTS can begin making dine-in preparations from May 4, when other sectors of the economy are also allowed to open under strict health standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said eateries must require workers and customers to observe physical distancing on their premises by arranging tables and chairs at least 2m apart.

“There must also be signs on tables that it is only for one or two people to dine at, depending on the size of the table.

“Also place marks on the floor at the payment counter, at least 1m apart, to ensure that customers observe social distancing while they wait to pay,” he said in a special Labour Day address on the movement control order (MCO) today.

The MCO is still in force until May 12 but Muhyiddin said “almost all” sectors of the economy and activities, except those that involve mass gatherings and close body contact, can start re-opening from May 4 provided they adhere to health SOPs.

For restaurants and eateries, he said all workers must wear a face mask at all times, and must undergo daily temperature checks

Contact details of customers should also be recorded, in the event a Covid-19 infection is detected, so that other patrons can be traced for screening.

“When all these measures are in place, customers will feel safer to dine-in,” Muhyiddin said.

The MCO has been in place for 45 days as of today, which has had an enormous financial impact on the nation’s food and beverage industry.

Interstate travel only for those returning to work, says PM

INTERSTATE travel remains out of bounds except for the purpose of returning to the towns and cities to work.

Those who are stranded in their hometowns following the March 18 movement control order are permitted to travel back to the places where they live and work, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced today in a Labour Day address on TV.

He said it was not permissible to travel back to the hometowns for Hari Raya.

“All schools, colleges and institutions of higher learning will also remain closed,” he said.

Muhiyiddin said public transport companies must be prepared to maintain hygiene standards as more people would be commuting following the relaxation of restrictions on Monday.

“We have to control the transmission of Covid-19 and must avoid congestion at the bus, LRT and MRT stations.

“There must be action taken by operators of public transport companies to control the movement of people and to avoid crowds.”

Perak latest to report zero Covid-19 active cases

PERAK has become the fourth state to be clear of Covid-19 infections after the number of active cases dropped to zero, as of noon yesterday.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, no active cases were reported across all 11 districts after Kinta and Manjung reported zero active cases.

The number of cumulative cases in Perak stands at 253.

As of yesterday, Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis have also reported zero active cases.

Meanwhile, Seberang Prai Utara in Penang and Sandakan in Sabah, which each reported two active cases previously, reported zero active cases as of yesterday.

According to the ministry, the number of red zones dropped from 12 to eight, while there were still 57 yellow zones and 92 green zones, up seven from the previous count.

Lembah Pantai, which has been the zone with the highest number of infections for 27 consecutive days, reported a drop in active cases from 293 to 280, while cumulative cases in the area increased from 762 to 771.

Red zones are areas with more than 41 active cases, orange have 20 to 40 cases, yellow have one to 19 active cases and green zones have no active cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 57 more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 6,002 and the death toll to 102.

