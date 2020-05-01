IN SABAH, 11 ARRESTED FOR GATHERING TO PRAY AT SURAU – WHILE IN PENANG WHERE COVID-19 HAS ABATED, TRAFFIC STARTS TO TRICKLE BACK

KOTA KINABALU: Eleven people were arrested after a photo of them gathering to perform isyak and terawih prayers at a surau in Sabah’s southwestern Beaufort district went viral in social media.

A police team was sent to locate the men, aged between 15 and 41, who were photographed performing the prayers at Surau Al Taha in Kampung Binsulok in Membakut at 8pm yesterday.

Beaufort police chief Azmir Abd Razak said police went to the surau at 3pm today and managed to find the 11.

He added police are looking for three others seen praying there earlier.

“The photo of their gathering, shared on WhatsApp, spread uneasiness among the community.

“Those detained, who are mostly fishermen, are believed to have deliberately ignored the movement control order in force by congregating to perform the prayers,” he said.

Azmir reminded the public that no one is allowed to gather in groups or be involved in any gathering at any premises for either religious, sports, recreation, social or cultural purposes.

He said the detainees were aware of the stay-at-home order, having received text notifications from the National Security Council.

“Nonetheless, they still gathered there, using the excuse that their village is in a green zone and that no positive Covid-19 cases have been detected there,” he said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Traffic starts trickling back

ROADS in Penang, which were once near empty due to the movement control order (MCO), seem to have almost returned to their busy days with more cars occupying the streets.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said the traffic situation was understandable as many were working and had daily errands to run.

“People need to go out and get things, and might have bank work. My advice is to go out only if you really need to. Otherwise, stay at home.

“Those who have work to do and errands to run, or want to go out and get food or marketing, please follow the social distancing rules.

“I hope people do not think that things are back to normal and go back to how it was before the MCO was implemented.

“The MCO is still ongoing. Although there have not been new Covid-19 cases recorded in the northeast district in the past few days, I hope people do not take it lightly and disobey the MCO, ” he said.

State welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said things seemed to be back to normal.

“Since prior to the MCO, we were used to seeing traffic. It does not seem different.

“We have to ask ourselves how confident are we that this is ending. It is not good for anyone to be taking chances right now.

“If we are not careful, we could be back to square one.

“Everyone has been affected by this. I hope Penangites take care and do not take any chances, ” he said.

The MCO, which was implemented on March 18 to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, has been extended to May 12. – ANN

FMT / ANN

.