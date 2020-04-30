AS HIS POLITICAL COWARDICE THREATENS TO DESTROY THE ECONOMY, MUHYIDDIN FINALLY FORCED BY PUBLIC UPROAR TO ANNOUNCE LOOSENING OF MCO – MOST LIKELY IN HIS MAY DAY SPEECH – EVEN AS PAKATAN INSISTS ON FULL-DAY PARLIAMENT SITTING TO FASTRACK MEASURES TO EASE THE PAIN ON BUSINESSES, WORKFORCE

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce the loosening of movement control order (MCO) restrictions during his May Day speech at 11am.

According to a report by China Press, Muhyiddin is expected to announce loosening of restrictions for businesses and that more businesses will be allowed to resume operations by Monday.

These businesses will have to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which includes recording temperature of staff, checking for symptoms and social distancing requirements.

Failure to comply will result in closure, read the report.

Citing a source, the report said these businesses would not include those which provide recreational services.

“Recreational areas such as cinemas, pubs and nightclubs will not be allowed to resume operations,” said the source.

School still closed

The source said the government would not be bringing forward the expiry date of Phase 4 of the MCO, which ends on May 12.

Instead, the source said the cabinet will study the developments of the outbreak and loosen restrictions accordingly.

“The government wants to see more areas resuming work. It was both upstream and downstream players, including those who supply parts, to help restore the economy,” said the source.

However, the source said that schools will remain closed for now.

“This still needs detailed discussions. The government wants to monitor the situation for another two weeks.

“They will listen to all stakeholders and formulate guidelines. Therefore, the schools will likely reopen only in early or mid-June,” said the source.

The MCO began on March 18, mandating schools and most businesses to close to slow the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus which has claimed 102 lives and infected 6,002 people.

In recent weeks, the number of new Covid-19 infections has steadily declined and the recovery rate has risen to 69.5 percent. MKINI

Pakatan insists on full Parliament meeting, says crucial to discuss easing curbs on businesses under MCO

KUALA LUMPUR— The Pakatan Harapan presidential council pressed the government today for a two-week meeting of Parliament starting May 18 to examine economic and public welfare matters under the Covid-19 pandemic. The first meeting of the year, which was delayed from March, has been truncated to a one-day sitting on May 18. The council noted the federal government's decision to allow several economic sectors to operate again during the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO) beginning April 29 subjected to standing operating procedures (SOP) imposed previously. "Covid-19's effect on the country's economy is significant and many companies have lost their source of income and there are many who may also lose their jobs. "The Bar Council and a number of business associations have also urged for several Acts to be amended or new laws to be passed to handle these problems and to ensure the economic sector can function properly. "Problems faced by the rakyat also need attention specifically from Parliament which includes welfare issues, employment as well as check and balance on the government to ensure transparency in the management and the responsibility of the executive," the council said in a statement. The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. It added that procedures set by the Dewan Rakyat previously could facilitate the sitting for the aforementioned period. The council also urged for several amendments to be made to the Standing Orders to allow Parliament to continue meeting, including through an online medium and with fewer MPs present without affecting the quorum or the proportional representation of each party. This comes as Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat issued a circular to all MPs informing them of the one-day sitting, where only government Bills and matters would be discussed, with no oral and written questions or motions allowed in line with the movement control order (MCO). Parliament was supposed to have convened for 15 days from May 18 after the initial sitting was postponed from March 9 following a week-long political impasse that saw Perikatan Nasional emerge as the new government.

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

