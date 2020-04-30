EX-MB KHALED NORDIN – AT THE CENTRE OF BREWING POLITICAL CRISIS IN JOHOR – APPOINTED DIRECTOR IN ARMED FORCES-CONTROLLED BOUSTEAD AFTER INSISTING HE DOESN’T GET ANY SALARY AT YPG

Former Johor menteri besar Khaled Nordin claimed that those making an issue out of his appointment as Yayasan Pasir Gudang (YPG) chairperson were merely trying to stir up trouble.

The Umno vice-president said that this was because he, in all honesty, did not have any problem with the certain quarters involved including former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian who was the first to raise the issue.

“There is no (problem), (Osman) is merely stirring up trouble. I think that the feeling of dissatisfaction cannot be due to YPG.

“I do not wish to comment on what he was thinking, but that is his thoughts. That is all,” Khaled said briefly when contacted by Malaysiakini.

He was commenting over what was the actual problem that led to Osman raising the issue of the appointment.

Previously, Osman had also raised the issue of appointments among Bersatu and Umno representatives in Johor, which he claimed were not distributed equally.

He gave several examples at the state level which he claimed had shown Bersatu leaders had been sidelined by Umno leaders in regards to appointments to state agencies.

He also raised the issue of Khaled’s appointment as YPG chairperson by disputing why the state representatives in the area forming the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency, such as Permas assemblyperson Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh, were not appointed instead.

Meanwhile, in explaining further, Khaled, who is also Pasir Gudang Umno division chief, said that he does not wish to quarrel over the issue except to point out that his appointment as YPG chairperson does not even come with a salary.

“It is okay, let it be. Yayasan Pasir Gudang (appointment as chairperson) does not offer a salary, what is there? We are only doing voluntary work at Pasir Gudang, that is all.

“Therefore, that is the reason I do not wish to politicise YPG, so just let him say whatever (he) wants to say. I am not taking over his position. That position was (held) by DAP back then,” Khaled said.

According to Khaled, previously he voluntarily released his position at YPG due to not feeling comfortable with the then Pakatan Harapan state administration.

“Back then, I was the chairperson. I stepped down from the post because I was not on good terms with the then (Harapan)) state government. (But) Now I am on good terms with the state government so what is wrong with me (holding the position as YPG chairperson). It is not stated there that it (the post) must be (held by a) elected representative.

“That is all and it does not even carry a salary. It is for voluntary work and carried out effectively. That is all,” Khaled said. – MKINI

BERNAMA / MKINI

.