THIEVES’ FIGHT OVER BACKDOOR SPOILS INTENSIFY IN JOHOR – WHILE PAKATAN TELLS MUHYIDDIN ‘SERVES YOU RIGHT, WE TOLD YOU SO!’: JOHOR BERSATU SHOULD HAVE FOLLOWED MUKHRIZ’S LEAD IN KEDAH & KEPT JOHOR A PAKATAN STATE – REPS AMID RISING GROUSES UMNO BECOMING TOO AGGRESSIVE

Johor Bersatu being reportedly sidelined by Umno shows why the state chapter should have followed the lead of Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, said two Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons.

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh) and Taqiuddin Cheman (Pulai Sebatang) said if Johor Bersatu had remained neutral on the formation of Perikatan Nasional, they would have a stronger bargaining chip.

“If they followed Mukhriz’s (above) example in Kedah, this would have given Bersatu power of demand in PN, which is just a political cooperation described as ‘fragile’ and does not have a clear path forward,” they said in a joint statement today.

PN took over the Johor state government in late February after Bersatu and one PKR representative defected to join forces with BN and PAS.

This was followed by PN taking over Putrajaya after a split in Bersatu, with Mukhriz and his father Dr Mahathir Mohamad opposing the tie-up with Umno.

Johor Bersatu has recently been complaining that the state government – now headed by Umno again – had not been making equitable political appointments such as in GLCs.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said that his party’s role in PN was only to overcome a political crisis, and that Umno’s alliance is with BN and PAS.

Sheikh Umar and Taqiuddin said it was clear that Johor Bersatu had become a victim of circumstances, and that there was no need for them to fight so hard to uphold PN.

“What is the need to go all out in Johor regarding PN? PN may not even be around for the 15th general election,” they said.

