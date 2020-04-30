THIEVES’ FIGHT OVER BACKDOOR SPOILS INTENSIFY IN JOHOR – WHILE PAKATAN TELLS MUHYIDDIN ‘SERVES YOU RIGHT, WE TOLD YOU SO!’: JOHOR BERSATU SHOULD HAVE FOLLOWED MUKHRIZ’S LEAD IN KEDAH & KEPT JOHOR A PAKATAN STATE – REPS AMID RISING GROUSES UMNO BECOMING TOO AGGRESSIVE

Johor Bersatu being reportedly sidelined by Umno shows why the state chapter should have followed the lead of Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, said two Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons.

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh) and Taqiuddin Cheman (Pulai Sebatang) said if Johor Bersatu had remained neutral on the formation of Perikatan Nasional, they would have a stronger bargaining chip.

“If they followed Mukhriz’s (above) example in Kedah, this would have given Bersatu power of demand in PN, which is just a political cooperation described as ‘fragile’ and does not have a clear path forward,” they said in a joint statement today.

PN took over the Johor state government in late February after Bersatu and one PKR representative defected to join forces with BN and PAS.

Johor Bersatu has recently been complaining that the state government – now headed by Umno again – had not been making equitable political appointments such as in GLCs.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said that his party’s role in PN was only to overcome a political crisis, and that Umno’s alliance is with BN and PAS.

Sheikh Umar and Taqiuddin said it was clear that Johor Bersatu had become a victim of circumstances, and that there was no need for them to fight so hard to uphold PN.

“What is the need to go all out in Johor regarding PN? PN may not even be around for the 15th general election,” they said.

Bersatu rep questions Khaled’s appointment as YPG chair

Bersatu’s Permas assemblyperson Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh has questioned why former Johor menteri besar Khaled Nordin has reportedly been appointed as the Yayasan Pasir Gudang (YPG) chairperson.

He said this and other issues were hindering aid from being distributed to the people.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Che Zakaria – who defeated Khaled for the state seat in the last general election – questioned the latter’s locus standi to head YPG.

“I am still there for Perikatan Nasional, why did they not turn to me? That is why Bersatu is upset,” he added.

The Umno vice-president’s appointment as the foundation’s chair was brought up by former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian yesterday, as an example of unequal distribution of positions between Bersatu and Umno.

Che Zakaria claimed Khaled’s appointment was purportedly on the basis that he was also YPG’s founder.

The assemblyperson said when he contacted Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad regarding this, the latter’s office said an appointment had yet to be made.

“So we can see that things like this are in limbo. Even small matters like this are stuck, that is why we (Johor Bersatu) are mad.

“We can’t help the people even though they are going hungry. They can’t work, they’re not earning their salaries, so if we can’t help them, how are they going to eat?

“YPG has allocations, it should be helping the people of Pasir Gudang. What are they keeping the money for?” he asked.

Malaysiakini has contacted Hasni and Khaled for comment.

Another matter ruffling Johor Bersatu’s feathers, Che Zakaria said, was the distribution of Ramadan aid from the state government.

He said previously during the Pakatan Harapan administration, poor households would get RM100 each in addition to a food basket worth RM100 to help them during the fasting month.

“But now, I have made the request (for aid allocation) a week ago, and there is still no answer. This is why we are furious,” he added.

He revealed that Bersatu was also upset with the state government over the lack of transparency in the appointment of politicians to GLCs, which the party believes is not equitable.

Che Zakaria, himself, had been removed from the board of the South East Johor Development Authority (Kejora).

However, he said this was not an issue as political appointees nationwide were being sacked.

Previously on April 27, Johor Bersatu leader Mohd Solihan Badri penned a public essay, urging Umno not to neglect Bersatu because they needed each other to rule the state.

Solihan, who is both the state cabinet member and Tenang lawmaker, also said that Bersatu’s inclusion in political appointments, such as GLCs, must be part of the “rules” for PN’s collaboration.

MKINI

