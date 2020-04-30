PRO-NAJIB MINISTER FADILAH STARTS TO GROUSE: ECONOMY LOST A STAGGERING RM11.6 BILLION FROM CONSTRUCTION SECTOR ALONE DURING PHASE ONE OF MUHYIDDIN’S MCO SHUTDOWN – WHAT ABOUT OTHER SECTORS?
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s economy suffered about RM11.6 billion in losses, after the construction sector was shut down during the first phase of the movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.
In an interview with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) last night, the works minister said that the government has therefore decided to strike a balance between saving lives and ensuring people’s livelihoods continue, to prevent a more devastating effect.
“That’s why it is hoped that with this, we can afford to manage; in addition to managing health matters well, we can also balance economic needs, because in the development sector or construction sector alone, on average, annually, we spend approximately RM120 billion. Imagine the second time (of the MCO), what was the effect on the economy, job opportunities and others?
MALAY MAIL
