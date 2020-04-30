WE WILL THROW YOU OUT! JOHOR UMNO FIRES OFF A WARNING TO MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU OVER TALK OF MB REPLACEMENT – BUT IN TYPICAL DECEITFUL FASHION BLAMES DAP & AMANAH

PETALING JAYA: A Johor Umno Youth leader said neither Barisan Nasional (BN) nor Umno will be affected by any efforts to sabotage the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government.

However, Umno Youth state chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah warned Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth leader Mohd Azam Mektar that the people will grow tired of the coalition’s propaganda if it continued playing politics.

“BN, Umno and even Muafakat Nasional in Johor will not lose out or be affected. Instead, it’s the people who will face difficulties.

“It has already been explained that Umno’s relationship with PN is just to save Malaysia because of the political turmoil caused by certain groups in PH,” he said.

Hairi was commenting on Azam’s speculation recently that current Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad would be replaced by Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

PPBM’s Sahruddin had been appointed menteri besar on April 14 last year and served in that capacity until Feb 27 this year.

Hairi said the cooperation in PN was an understanding to form a new government to manage the country due to PH’s failures.

He said Malaysians, including those in Johor, were able to judge the distinct difference between BN’s 60 years of ruling the country compared to PH’s 22 months.

“Johor Umno Youth believes that the people will choose to return to the previous administration, which was the target of numerous accusations by PH in its efforts to take over power.

“When PH was in power, the ones who suffered and were affected most were the people. PH did not fall because of other parties, but because of the greed of a few PH leaders clamouring for power. They came from DAP, PKR and Amanah,” he said.

Hairi said any attempts to sabotage the Johor state government would only prove detrimental to the opposition, including those behind such efforts.

He added that he was confident no one from PN would do such things as they were sick of the greedy attitudes of DAP and Amanah leaders.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

