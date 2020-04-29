NO DECISION ON SCHOOLS REOPENING UNTIL AFTER ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES START FOR 2 OR 4 WEEKS – MOH

The Health Ministry will monitor the reopening of the economic sector first before making any further recommendations on reopening schools and allowing social activities.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who is the ministry’s director-general, told a press conference today they would first see in the next two weeks to one month before making the proposal.

“MOH proposed to start with the reopening of the economic sector. Schools and education (sector) maybe later.

“Let the economic activities start for two or four weeks before we propose for the social and educational sectors to reopen,” he said in Putrajaya.

Noor Hisham was responding to a question on when schools could be expected to reopen as the government had yesterday given the green light for certain economic sectors to operate in full capacity.

On easing the movement control order (MCO) in green zones, he told reporters that authorities are finalising a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the areas.

MOH has identified the green zones in the country including those which had been one since the start of the MCO.

“Now we are deliberating on how to implement (rules in the green zones) before we can start a soft landing (approach) in the areas.

“To do so we have to fulfil six criteria of which the most important one is community empowerment. Our action in the area to make sure that the community is protected (from Covid-19).

“We must make sure the SOP is complete and observed. So far, we are still looking at the SOP, and it would take about a week. If it is completed and we are satisfied, maybe we can implement it.

“So far there is no decision yet,” he said.

