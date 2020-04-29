SOME SMALL GOOD NEWS – NOW 2 FROM SAME HOUSEHOLD CAN GO OUT TO BUY DAILY ESSENTIALS, WALKING & JOGGING MAY SOON BE ALLOWED – AS COVID-19 STAYS UNDER CONTROL WITH 94 NEW CASES, NO DEATHS ON WEDNESDAY

KUALA LUMPUR ― Amendments have been made to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 Gazette to allow an individual to be accompanied by a family member from the same household when out to purchase essential items.

The amended Government Gazette, released on the Attorney General’s Chambers official Federal Gazettes website last night, was published with alterations made to Regulation 4 which affects conditions for one’s movements, which now reads:

“Where a person moves from one place to another place within any infected local area or from one infected local area to another infected local area — to purchase food, medicine, dietary supplement, daily necessities or any other goods from any provider of essential services;

“His movement shall only be to a place within a radius of not more than ten kilometres from his residence, or to a place nearest to his residence if such food, medicine, dietary supplement is or daily necessities or other goods are not available at a place within a radius of not more than ten kilometres from his residence;

“And he may be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house.

The gazette reads similarly for those out to seek healthcare or medical services, the only differing clause being that a person may be accompanied by any other person, or as may be reasonably necessary, without spelling a definitive number.

However, this rule affecting those heading out for medical reasons has been consistent with the previous gazette published on April 14.

In the previous gazette, Regulation 4 read that; no one can be accompanied by any other person unless it was reasonably necessary for the person to need an accompaniment when out to purchase daily necessities.

The amended regulations were published and approved on the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and is in effect as of today until May 12.

Other amendments published yesterday include amendments made to the Employees Provident Fund Act 1991 and the Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation Act 2011. – MALAY MAIL

Walking, jogging may be allowed soon

THE government hopes to announce measures to ease restrictions against exercising in public “soon”, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“We are considering relaxing non-close contact exercises, provided guidelines, such as social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings, are adhered to,” the health director-general said in his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya today.

Noor Hisham was responding to a question on whether the Health Ministry will lift restrictions against solitary exercises, such as jogging and walking, in public spaces, such as parks, as Malaysia begins its recovery phase today.

Unlike countries such as the UK, Australia and Singapore, Malaysia imposed a full ban on all forms of exercising in public spaces when it began its movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

In Singapore, joggers are allowed to run provided they maintain a 10m distance from other people.

On March 31, 11 individuals in Mont Kiara were fined RM1,000 each for jogging in their area.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the government is reviewing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the services sector.

“We are in the process of looking into the SOP for each sector. An announcement on that will be made soon,” he said.

Noor Hisham, however, did not disclose any time frame for when the SOPs for exercising and the services sector will be revealed.

The government yesterday loosened some restrictions by allowing several economic sectors that were allowed to run at a limited capacity during the first three phases of the MCO to work at full capacity.

However, it is still mandatory for the companies to adhere to procedures, including physical distancing of workers and hygiene measures.

The government has also allowed two people from a family to go out and buy essential items and services.

Previously, only the head of the household was allowed to do so.

The MCO, which was enforced on March 18, has been extended until May 12.

Malaysia today recorded 94 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths.

Fifty-five patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,087, or 68.75% of the overall number of cases. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

