IT IS UMNO THAT MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN REALLY FEAR – NOT ANWAR OR MAHATHIR: DESPITE DE-FACTO OPPOSITION LEADER’S PLEDGE NOT TO RAISE ‘NO CONFIDENCE VOTE’ AT MAY 18 SITTING TO GIVE COVID-19 STIMULUS PLAN PRIORITY, COUP GANG LEADERS MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN REFUSE TO ALLOW PARLIAMENT ‘FULL OPERATIONS’ – ARE THEY AFRAID ZAHID & NAJIB ARE READY TO DUMP THEM & CALL FOR SNAP GE?

After certain economic sectors have been allowed to resume full operations, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said Parliament should be allowed to operate fully as well.

“Parliament should be made one of the sectors allowed full operations.

“Democracy is critical to the running of transparent and responsible administration,” Fahmi (photo) said in a tweet today.

The Dewan Rakyat is due to convene on May 18, but its 15-day session has been slashed to just one day.

This would allow the lower house to discuss government bills and business, but there would be no oral question sessions, written questions, motions, and special chambers.

MPs would have to undergo Covid-19 tests and temperature screening before joining the session and would sit at least a metre apart from one another.

Opposition MPs have criticised the shortened session, while PKR president Anwar Ibrahim argued for parliament to sit for at least two days to allow some debate.

Earlier today, International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali said economic sectors allowed to operate during the movement control order period would be allowed to operate at full capacity starting tomorrow.

However, companies must comply with standard operating procedures set by the government.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has prepared new procedures for all economic sectors.

Construction and other major industries would be given priority to reopen first, followed b the services sector.

