IN THE U.S. WHERE TRUMP TOOK IT TOO EASY, COVID-19 HAS NOW KILLED MORE AMERICANS THAN THE VIETNAM WAR

THE number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the toll of Americans killed in the Vietnam War, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed yesterday.

The pandemic has killed 58,365 people in the United States, the Baltimore-based university said.

According to the National Archives, 58,220 Americans were killed in combat and from other causes, such as accidents during years of war in Southeast Asia.

Vietnamese authorities in Hanoi have said in their official account of the war that 1.2 million soldiers, both North Vietnamese regulars and Viet Cong guerillas, were killed.

Another two to three million civilians died, officials there said.

The US yesterday also recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case as countries, including Spain, Russia and Nigeria, took tentative steps back towards normal life by preparing to reopen some businesses.

Excitement over partial easing of lockdowns has been tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic.

The overall US case load rose to 1.01 million in a public health disaster that could threaten President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

But some countries have reported falling infection numbers and governments have begun to chart their way out of the shutdowns.

France said yesterday that shops, markets and some schools could reopen next month, with masks required on public transport and work-from-home orders staying in place for several more weeks.

Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe admitted even a gradual return to normal life was “risky”.

Spain said restrictions would be slowly lifted over the next two months, while Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives from next week – but only if they wear masks and refrain from hugs and handshakes.

Italy, Spain and France have been the worst affected countries in Europe, with each reporting more than 23,000 deaths.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin warned that the peak of coronavirus infections still lay ahead, saying “the situation remains very difficult”.

But he nonetheless said lockdown measures could be eased from next month.

Data on infection rates has shown mixed results in Germany, which is being closely watched after allowing some shops to reopen last week.

“We all need to take care that we don’t end up with more infections,” said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.

The cries of the people

Experts have warned of a second wave of contagion if restrictions are lifted too hastily, and the World Health Organisation has said reinfection may be possible even among recovered patients.

In Nigeria’s largest city Lagos, bus driver Taju Olonade told AFP a decision to ease the lockdown showed that authorities had finally listened “to the cries of the people”.

“For almost one month I have not earned a penny,” he said. “I hope life will soon return to normal.”

The new coronavirus has killed at least 216,808 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins’ tally compiled at 5.30am today.

At least 3.11 million cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories, although the official tally is widely thought to lag far behind the actual figures.

