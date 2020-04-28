POLICE INSPECTOR, ACCUSED OF RAPING 2 MONGOLIAN WOMEN, TO BE CHARGED FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING – BUT WHAT ABOUT THE RAPE ITSELF?

A police officer arrested for the alleged rape of two Mongolian women will be charged with alleged trafficking in persons by abuse of power, according to Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.

Nik Ezanee said the police inspector will be charged under Section 13(f) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 at the Petaling Jaya court tomorrow.

“The 376 (rape) IP (investigation papers) is with the prosecutors. Awaiting for their decision and instruction,” Nik Ezanee told reporters today.

detained at a movement control order roadblock in Petaling Jaya on April 11, before released on police bail. The 30-year-old officer was previouslyat a movement control order roadblock in Petaling Jaya on April 11, before released on police bail.

The arrest follows an initial police investigation based on information that the two Mongolian women, initially stopped at another MCO roadblock in Petaling Jaya, were being held against their will at a hotel premise in Petaling Jaya .

Nik Ezanee at the time said police would also pursue an investigation into a vice ring that was suspected of trafficking the two women.

UPDATED 8.15PM | The inspector will be charged in Klang, not Petaling Jaya as earlier reported. The error is regretted.

MKINI

