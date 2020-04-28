POST-MCO GUIDELINES FOR ALL SECTORS READY, SAYS MOH – GOVT TO ALLOW ECONOMIC SECTORS TO RESUME FULL OPERATIONS TOMORROW
PUTRAJAYA ― The Ministry of Health has prepared Covid-19 mitigation guidelines for all economic sectors seeking to reopen once the movement control order (MCO) is relaxed, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.
“We have the SOPs for all services now,” he told the ministry’s daily press briefing on the outbreak situation here.
Last week, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government will allow eight more sectors to reopen subject to stringent health regulations. The sectors include aerospace and certain types of construction.
Azmin Ali: Govt allows economic sectors to resume full operations tomorrow
KUALA LUMPUR ― The government has allowed companies under the economic sectors which have been permitted to operate during the movement control order (MCO) to resume full operations starting tomorrow.
International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said however, the companies must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which had been set according to their respective sectors.
Mohamed Azmin said companies which have been authorised to operate earlier do not have to reapply for the ministry’s permission to operate.
“While the government has eased up on the restrictions, the people and industry owners must adapt to the ‘new normal’ by ensuring social distancing at the workplace, maintaining good personal hygiene and complying with the health control guidelines,” he added. ― Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
.