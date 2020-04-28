POST-MCO GUIDELINES FOR ALL SECTORS READY, SAYS MOH – GOVT TO ALLOW ECONOMIC SECTORS TO RESUME FULL OPERATIONS TOMORROW

PUTRAJAYA ― The Ministry of Health has prepared Covid-19 mitigation guidelines for all economic sectors seeking to reopen once the movement control order (MCO) is relaxed, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“We have the SOPs for all services now,” he told the ministry’s daily press briefing on the outbreak situation here.

“In terms of all economic sectors we already have the SOPs in place. So the only thing is that we are opening in phases.”

Last week, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government will allow eight more sectors to reopen subject to stringent health regulations. The sectors include aerospace and certain types of construction.

Observers said how these sectors enforce social distancing and safe hygienic practices will provide the reference for how other industries once the MCO, now entering the fourth or “recovery” phase, is lifted. – MALAY MAIL

Azmin Ali: Govt allows economic sectors to resume full operations tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR ― The government has allowed companies under the economic sectors which have been permitted to operate during the movement control order (MCO) to resume full operations starting tomorrow.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said however, the companies must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which had been set according to their respective sectors.

“Failure to comply with the SOP will result in the immediate revocation of the permission to operate and legal action will be taken,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said companies which have been authorised to operate earlier do not have to reapply for the ministry’s permission to operate.

“This initiative will help to boost the recovery of the supply chain for products and services to meet local and international demand, and will have a positive impact on the companies’ revenues, especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises.

“While the government has eased up on the restrictions, the people and industry owners must adapt to the ‘new normal’ by ensuring social distancing at the workplace, maintaining good personal hygiene and complying with the health control guidelines,” he added. ― Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

