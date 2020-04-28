AG & COPS NOW BACK TO BEING POLITICAL TOOLS UNDER DOUBLE-STANDARDS MUHYIDDIN REGIME? T’GANU MB GETS ‘NO FURTHER ACTION’ FOR MCO VIOLATION – WHILE EX-DEPUTY MINISTER FUZIAH CHARGED FOR ‘FAKE NEWS’

Former deputy minister Fuziah Salleh will be charged tomorrow at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court with allegedly spreading fake news.

According to a statement from the police today, the Kuantan MP will be charged at 8.30am with regard to a video clip uploaded on her Facebook account earlier this month.

The posting depicted the Sultan Iskandar Building (CIQ Complex) in Johor Bahru turning chaotic after large crowds of Malaysians returned home from Singapore.

The Facebook page later carried a note where the page’s “administrator” apologised for posting an old video clip.

Previously, federal CID director Huzir Mohamed said the case is being investigated under Section 500 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for slander and causing public fear, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or service.

Police had also seized the PKR MP’s mobile phone to facilitate investigations.

According to a police officer close to the case, Fuziah would be charged under Section 505(b) for making a statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

Under the law, a person who is found guilty of committing such an offence is liable to a punishment of up to two years jail, or fine, or both.

Meanwhile, Fuziah when contacted confirmed that she had received a summon from the Johor Bahru court to appear there tomorrow morning.

According to her, the notice stated that she would be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which stipulates on the authorities’ access to computerised data.

However, in her statement, Fuziah also expressed her disappointment if the charge against her was politically motivated.

“If this charge is political, it is regretted and should never have happened.

“I will continue to defend the truth and my rights, and I am sure that the righteous would prevail,” she said.

