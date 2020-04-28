AG & COPS NOW BACK TO BEING POLITICAL TOOLS UNDER DOUBLE-STANDARDS MUHYIDDIN REGIME? T’GANU MB GETS ‘NO FURTHER ACTION’ FOR MCO VIOLATION – WHILE EX-DEPUTY MINISTER FUZIAH CHARGED FOR ‘FAKE NEWS’

Politics | April 28, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Former deputy minister Fuziah Salleh will be charged tomorrow at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court with allegedly spreading fake news.

According to a statement from the police today, the Kuantan MP will be charged at 8.30am with regard to a video clip uploaded on her Facebook account earlier this month.

The posting depicted the Sultan Iskandar Building (CIQ Complex) in Johor Bahru turning chaotic after large crowds of Malaysians returned home from Singapore.

The Facebook page later carried a note where the page’s “administrator” apologised for posting an old video clip.

Police had also seized the PKR MP’s mobile phone to facilitate investigations.

According to a police officer close to the case, Fuziah would be charged under Section 505(b) for making a statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

Under the law, a person who is found guilty of committing such an offence is liable to a punishment of up to two years jail, or fine, or both.

Meanwhile, Fuziah when contacted confirmed that she had received a summon from the Johor Bahru court to appear there tomorrow morning.

According to her, the notice stated that she would be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which stipulates on the authorities’ access to computerised data.

However, in her statement, Fuziah also expressed her disappointment if the charge against her was politically motivated.

“If this charge is political, it is regretted and should never have happened.

“I will continue to defend the truth and my rights, and I am sure that the righteous would prevail,” she said.

‘No further action’ for Terengganu MB’s MCO case

Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will not be charged for alleged violation of the movement control order (MCO).

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) categorised the case as “No Further Action” (NFA).

Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik said the AGC returned the investigation papers and informed them no charges would be brought.

“We completed the investigations and forwarded the investigation papers to them (AGC).

The spotlight fell on Ahmad Samsuri (above) after photographs of him having a meal with former Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Said, who is also the state Umno chief, circulated on social media.

Similarly, no charges would be brought against Ahmad Said.

The MCO first came into force on March 18 with the aim of containing the spread of Covid-19.

It is expected to end on May 12, after three extensions.

Under the MCO, all non-essential businesses and services were ordered closed and people cannot leave their homes except for emergencies, approved work, and for essential needs such as medication and groceries within a 10km radius.

Earlier today, Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak exco Razman Zakaria were charged with violating the MCO.

Both pleaded guilty. They escaped a jail sentence and received the maximum fine of RM1,000.

Under Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, a person violating the MCO can be fined up to RM1,000 or imprisoned up to six months or both.

As of noon yesterday, the coronavirus had infected 5,820 people and claimed 99 lives in Malaysia.

However, 3,957 people have recovered and 1,764 are still in treatment.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than three million people and claimed 211,520 lives.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle