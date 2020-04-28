‘PLENTY OF MONEY’ DEPUTY MINISTER & EXCO SHOULD BE SACKED – NOT ALLOWED TO ESCAPE WITH JUST A FINE: UNLIKE MAN ON THE STREET – HIGH-SALARIED DEPUTY MINISTER & EXCO WALK FREE AFTER PAYING RM1,000 FINE FOR VIOLATING MCO

DEPUTY Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak exco Razman Zakaria today pleaded guilty to violating the movement-control order (MCO).

Both were jointly charged with 13 others at the Gerik magistrates’ court, and were fined the maximum RM1,000.

Dr Noor Azmi, who holds the Bagan Serai parliamentary seat, and Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Razman have come under fire over photos of them, along with some 30 other people, tucking into a meal at a tahfiz school in Lenggong earlier this month.

The deputy minister had posted – and then deleted – the pictures on his Facebook account.

The duo were called up by police for questioning after a public outcry, and Bersatu man Dr Noor Azmi has apologised for breaching the MCO.

“I apologise and admit my mistake over my presence at a tahfiz school in Lenggong, Perak, on April 17 during an official visit to Klinik Kesihatan Lenggong to monitor the situation of frontliners handling the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Razman of PAS previously said the tahfiz school had not planned for a sit-down meal.

“People had travelled from Kuala Lumpur, and the programme went on all day. The last programme was in Lenggong, and from morning till afternoon, they had not eaten.

“So they (tahfiz school) prepared lunch. The procedure included self-service and sitting 1m apart.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.