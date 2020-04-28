BOMBSHELL – UMNO & PAS TOY WITH MUHYIDDIN – HOW TO TRUST A PM WHO BETRAYED & COUPED HIS OWN GOVT? CLOCK TICKS DOWN ON BACKDOOR PM – FOR HOW LONG CAN MUHYIDDIN HIDE BEHIND COVID-19?

In his first address to the nation after sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin said – “I am a brother to the Malays, the Chinese, the Indians, the Sikhs, the Ibans, the Kadazans, the Dusun, the Murut and those of various ethnicities. I am your prime minister. Even if you are a farmer, a fisherman, a trader, a civil servant or a private sector employer, I am your prime minister.”

Mr. Muhyiddin made that pledge on March 2, 2020. Less than 3 weeks later (March 17), the 72-year-old pancreatic cancer survivor revealed his true colour – chairing a special National Action Council meeting on Coronavirus with all the chief ministers – except those from the states controlled by opposition Pakatan Harapan, namely Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah.

Not many believed the backdoor prime minister’s empty rhetoric, not after what he did to his own (former) Pakatan Harapan government. Together with Azmin Ali, the man caught with his pants down engaging gay sex at Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah, Muhyiddin crawled back to his former corrupt party UMNO (and Islamist party PAS) to form a backdoor government.

But the primary reason behind Muhyiddin’s untrustworthiness, especially among the non-Malays, was his racist declaration 10 years ago. Back then, he was Malaysia’s second most powerful man. The then-Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin declared he was a “Malay first” and Malaysian second. Of course, he was then part of the corrupt and racist Barisan Nasional regime.

Therefore, it was quite hilarious when he suddenly self-proclaimed his brotherhood with people of other ethnicities. When he needed the support of the Malays, he said he was “Malay first”. Now that he has become the backdoor prime minister and desperately needed the votes of other ethnics, he shamelessly claimed he was a prime minister of everyone – regardless of their race.

His nightmare started right after he formed the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government with oppositions UMNO and PAS. The Coronavirus suddenly exploded in his face – a bad sign indeed. When he announced on the TV that the MCO (movement control order) will start on March 18, there was chaos. Disgusted with his coup, people had very little respect for the newly crowned Muhyiddin.

In fact, most of the people did not trust the backdoor PM at all, so much so that the country’s Agong (King) had to appear on TV two days later (March 20) to calm the people about the lockdown. Two days after his “Royal Address” on television and radio advising the public to comply with the lockdown, the King – again – had to use social media to deliver a similar message.

The simple fact that the King had to do the job of a Prime Minister – twice – shows Muhyiddin Yassin’s incompetence, untrustworthiness and lack of leadership. However, the hastily announced lockdown and the chaotic manner in which the lockdown was implemented did not end there. The Sultan of Johor summoned the clueless prime minister to the Palace – Istana Pasir Pelangi.

On March 19, just a day after the lockdown went into effect, PM Muhyiddin spent an hour at the Johor palace briefing Sultan Ibrahim about the Covid-19 and the status of the lockdown. Clearly, the sultan was not impressed that the half-baked MCO did not provide a clear guidance as to the fate of some 300,000 Malaysians who commute daily to Singapore for work.

After heavy criticisms, the clueless Mr. Muhyiddin finally appeared again on the TV on March 27 to announce a mind-boggling RM250 billion stimulus package. He admitted that his government was not the government that the people voted for – the clearest proof that the Perikatan Nasional is a backdoor government. He offered a pacifier, claiming his backdoor government cares about the people.

Again, he flashed the sympathy card, begging for support – “I face political, economic and health crises all at the same time. So, my dear brothers and sisters, and the children of this beloved country, whether you are Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Iban, Kadazan, Dusun, Orang Asal, please bear with me and my friends in the Cabinet and the government.”

Yet, behind the scene, his so-called friends in the Cabinet have been busy enriching themselves. After PAS president Hadi Awang was appointed as the Special Envoy to the Middle East, the Islamist party took the liberty to announce that all its MPs (Members of Parliament) who currently do not hold positions in government will be made chiefs of GLCs (government linked companies).

Not to be outdone, UMNO president Zahid Hamidi had similarly pressed for more positions when his letter dated April 16 was leaked. Mr. Zahid has demanded that the prime minister appoints four Sabah UMNO leaders to government positions not only at federal but also at the state level, obviously the first step towards pressuring the PM to throw out all the criminal charges against UMNO crooks.

It has gotten so bad that his own government’s deputy ministers and chief minister purposely broke the law of the MCO – and get away with a slap on the wrist. Heck, even Nurul Hidayah, the despicable and arrogant eldest daughter of Zahid Hamidi had challenged everyone to lodge a police report with regards to her breaking the lockdown law – suggesting that her father is now more powerful than PM Muhyiddin.

The “Malay first” Muhyiddin thought he could ride the political storm by ditching former ally Chinese-based DAP in favour of a “Malay only” new government comprising UMNO racists and PAS radicals. Now that he had succeeded in hijacking the premiership from PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, he wants everyone to stop politicking during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, two days ago, in his first interview in a pre-taped programme on TVs, the PM self-proclaimed that people are sick and tired of politics. Like Mother Teresa, he claimed that he has no time for politics and was focusing on protecting the people from Covid-19, conveniently forgot how he had played dirty politics to the hilt, even during the outbreak (which started on Jan 24), until he became the PM.

Mr. Muhyiddin, like his former boss Mr. Najib Razak, might think the people were stupid. As he tried to convince in the lame interview that he has no time to play politics, his Doraemon Minister Rina Mohd Harun, the woman in charge of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, happily hijacks – even steals – food aid meant to be distributed to the poor people.

In truth, Muhyiddin Yassin is hiding behind the Coronavirus and health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah to stretch the survivability of his illegitimate government for as long as possible. That’s why he cowardly granted only 1 day parliamentary sitting on May 18, the first session since his coup. Even then, it’s a dictatorship-like “no-question-asked” one day session.

Exactly why the prime minister can’t allow the Parliament to function normally using technology in the form of a “virtual Parliament”, if indeed his government is legit and possessed the 112 minimum seats required to form a simple majority government in the first place? Should not he courageously allow the Parliament proves that he enjoys the majority support to shut the mouth of his critics?

The racist man finally found out that even under the pretext of “Malay first”, his fellow allies of the same ethnicity in UMNO and PAS do not treat him as equal. On the same day Muhyiddin released his pre-prepared interview, UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan openly announced that his party is only working with Muhyiddin’s Bersatu to form the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government.

In other words, UMNO and PAS have no issue contesting against the prime minister in the next general election. In fact, the Perikatan Nasional is not even a registered or recognised political coalition. Heck, as far as UMNO is concerned, even Chinese-based MCA and Indian-based MIC have a higher status and legitimacy than Muhyiddin’s so-called Malay indigenous party.

In the same breath, UMNO and PAS are just riding donkey Muhyiddin for the benefits of temporary power and positions until the Coronavirus pandemic is over, or until the next general election. After betraying allies DAP, PKR and Amanah, it seems Bersatu is trapped after UMNO was lured by Ong Kian Ming to announce publicly about the relationship between the two parties.

Muhyiddin’s decision to extend the lockdown for the third time to May 12 was largely influenced by the fact that his political life is safe for as long as the Parliament is partially crippled and cannot be used to test his legitimacy, and for as long as the police and army are in charge – similar to an emergency rule. But he can’t hide forever behind the Covid-19 to cling to power.

Eventually, the backdoor PM has to answer how he planned to fund his RM250 billion stimulus package. He has to explain why Khazanah had sold 85 million shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad at RM12.33 per share – 25 sen discount – to raise RM1.05 billion, just less than 2 months after he came to power. He has to explain how US$20 a barrel of oil will impact the country. And he has to face the Parliament.

