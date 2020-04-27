DEPUTY HEALTH MINISTER & PERAK EXCO MEMBER TO BE CHARGED TOMORROW FOR VIOLATING MCO – WILL DUO HAVE THE GRACE TO PLEAD GUILTY & WILL THE COURTS HAVE THE COURAGE TO JAIL THEM AS THEY HAVE THOUSANDS OF ORDINARY CITIZEN FLOUTERS

DEPUTY Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali will be charged in Gerik tomorrow for flouting the movement-control order (MCO), reports the New Straits Times.

The daily added that Perak exco member Razman Zakaria will also be charged for the same offence.

The daily quoted Perak police chief Razarudin Husain as saying that the duo will be charged at the Gerik magistrates’ court at 9am.

“Go to the Gerik magistrates’ court tomorrow morning,” the police chief was quoted as saying.

Noor Azmi and Razman, who is the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, have been in the news recently after photographs of them enjoying a meal with about 30 others, including students, at a tahfiz centre went viral on social media.

Noor Azmi himself had posted these photos on his Facebook account but had later deleted them when questioned if he had breached the MCO.

They were then called up by the police for questioning.

Following public outcry, Noor Azmi had apologised for breaching the MCO.

“I apologise and admit my mistake over my presence at a tahfiz school in Lenggong, Perak, on April 17 during an official visit to Klinik Kesihatan Lenggong to monitor the situation of front-liners handling the Covid-19 outbreak,” Bersatu man Noor Azmi had said.

Razman, a PAS assemblyman, meanwhile had said the tahfiz school had not planned for a sit-down meal.

“People had travelled from Kuala Lumpur, and the programme went on all day. The last programme was in Lenggong, and from morning till afternoon, they had not eaten.

“So they (tahfiz school) prepared lunch. The procedure included self-service and sitting 1m apart.”

