KARMA FOR TURNCOAT PM – MUHYIDDIN STARTS TO BEG: HIS BASTION JOHOR BERSATU PLEADS WITH UMNO TO ‘UNITE’ – AFTER UMNO’S SHOCK BOMBSHELL IT WAS NOT PART OF PERIKATAN BUT ONLY GAVE ITS SUPPORT TO HELP MUHYIDDIN OVERTHROW HIS OWN PAKATAN GOVT

Johor Bersatu believed that it has to work together with its Umno counterparts for both parties to succeed in future elections.

In a public essay today, Johor Bersatu secretary Mohd Solihan Badri said cooperation must happen in all aspects and that neither party can win the elections alone.

“Our present position will not fully guarantee a big victory if fresh elections are called and Bersatu is not in (this) new coalition.

“(The Perikatan Nasional) the coalition was established because of the grassroots’ desire to fight the wrongdoings of the past leader,” he said.

Solihan did not specify the “past leader”.

Johor Bersatu was the leader of Pakatan Harapan state government which collapsed in late February when Bersatu lawmakers joined forces with Umno to form a new Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government.

Solihan is the Tenang lawmaker and state cabinet member. He is also an ally of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He urged PN allies not to take Bersatu lightly as without them, the PN governments currently would not exist.

“Bersatu has ‘sacrificed’ the menteri besar position (in Johor), and we accept with full commitment,” said Solihan.

For now, Solihan also urged Bersatu political appointees to government-linked companies (GLCs), local governments, village committees to work hard and help shore up support for PN.

“Bersatu’s participation in GLCs, along with political appointments (from other parties) should be what unites us in PN,” he said.

As for the future, Solihan said the state government has appointed “coordinators” for opposition constituencies and Bersatu has been assigned Maharani, Mahkota, Johor Jaya, Kota Iskandar, Pekan Nanas, Jementah and Bukit Batu.

Solihan said these coordinators will have a massive task ahead as these are seven new areas for the party.

“We believe that those assigned to Bersatu to these areas will play a pioneering role for Bersatu’s candidacy in the upcoming general election, while the party is fielded again in seats that it currently holds,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Johor PN government will not be able to execute a lot of plans which was previously tied by a lack of federal funding during the Harapan administration.

“Johor PN has a lot of room and support to develop ‘Bangsa Johor’ into a state government that is strong,” he said, adding that the state government enjoyed a good relationship with the palace.

Solihan explained that the purpose of his essay was not to forecast what will happen in the future but to explain to supporters Johor Bersatu’s current position.

MKINI

.