THE DOORS OF ECONOMIC HELL OPEN WIDE FOR MALAYSIA UNDER MUHYIDDIN’S RACIST REGIME: AT HIS WEAKEST, COUP PM WON’T DARE FIX THE NATIONAL ACHILLES HEEL – MUHYIDDIN WILL CUT EVERYONE’S PAY EXCEPT FOR THE MASSIVELY BLOATED CIVIL SERVICE AKA MALAY SUPREMACY VOTE BANK – OR EVEN TRY TO DOWNSIZE IT

My comments : Someone commented that civil servants are already talking about boycotting Mydin. Hmm…but Mydin is Muslim. Kalau boycott Mydin, habis kena beli kat kedai kapiaq ke? Buy Muslim First nak jadi apa?



1. SINCE OIL PRICES HAVE CRASHED TNB SHOULD CUT ELECTRICITY TARIFFS



Ok, frequent commenter sickput (thank you) has been asking why TNB has not cut the power tariffs despite the crash in oil prices?



I know for a fact that Petronas’ gas supply contracts with TNB and the IPPs are ‘pass through’ contracts. Meaning if the price of natural gas goes up, the higher prices will be passed through to TNB and the IPPs. In the end the customer (that’s you and me ok) must pay more if the gas prices increase.



But now the oil and gas prices have collapsed. The cheaper gas prices should also be “passed through” to the consumers. So how come TNB has not cut its electricity tariffs? Hellooo. Siapa Menteri Electricity? Tidur ke?



2. GLCS / MONOPOLIES SHOULD CUT SALARIES



Not only the civil servants but the GLCs and the MONOPOLIES should also cut their salaries.



For example TNB is still making billions in profits from us – the suffering consumers. TNB is sucking the peoples’ money. Especially now during the Covid 19 when there is no income and businesses are all suffering. The oil and gas prices have crashed. (And the government’s revenue is also affected).



TNB must cut the electricity tariffs and to save their operating costs TNB must also cut the salaries of its staff. As Dato Ameer Ali says we must all share the burden.



What about Petronas? Oil revenue this year may go down to ZERO.

Even after the Corona pandemic is over it does not mean that oil prices will recover.

So how come Petronas does not take a salary cut?



What about MAS our airline ? The company is almost bungkus. Still no paycut ?

CEO and senior managers still taking home hundreds of thousands or millions of Ringgit salaries for flying the airline into the ground?



This is NOT a case of everyone should share the burden.

This is a case of when the business is bad, you should take a pay cut.



Why? Because business is bad lah, doh.

You must cut costs. That’s why.



3. Dato Ameer there will be no pay cuts in the Civil Service or the GLCs



Ok here is the real story. There will be no paycuts in the 1.6 million man Civil Service or the hundreds of thousands employed in the GLCs. Neither will TNB cut its tariffs or cut their staff salaries. Petronas will not cut its staff salaries either.



These are the vote banks for ‘ketuanan Melayu’. 1.6 million Civil Servants represent a lot of voters. The Civil Servants have always been a vote-bank for the Malay based political parties.



Now with the support of Malay voters so split among Bersatu, Pakatan, UMNO, Pas, PKR etc the Malay vote bank is even more critical. None of the Malay based parties (including PKR) want to upset the Civil Servants or the bumiputra majority GLCs.



The concept of “every vote counts” is more critical now than ever before.



So there will be no salary cuts.

Plus the 1.6 million Civil Service and the GLCs are critical to sustaining the Malay middle class especially in Kuala Lumpur, the Klang Valley and Selangor.

Without the Civil Service and the GLCs there will be no Malay middle class.



This is after 50 years of the Dasar Ekonomi Baru.

This can be credited to Dr Mahathir’s leadership as well.

Thank you very much for the socialist and Marxist inspired Dasar Ekonomi “Batu”.



I have no problems with a 1.6 million man Civil Service.

I have no problems with the salaries that they are paid.



I look at the 1.6 million man Civil Service as a huge, well trained and disciplined ARMY. The Civil Service can be really fantastic.



But the Civil Service must be put to good use.



What is the point of having 15 officers standing around doing practically nothing when only three counters are open to the public? The public still has to wait to be served.



If you put racist ideas and stupid religious ideas into the Civil Service then the Civil Service becomes racist and religious fanatics.



Why? Because the Civil Service is trained and taught to OBEY ORDERS.

That is why Pastor Koh, Amri Che Mat and three others disappeared.

Because of “Saya yang ikut perintah”.