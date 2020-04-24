MUHYIDDIN & CO START TO PRAISE THEMSELVES AGAIN – EVEN WHILE MIGRANT WORKER & ROHINGYA BUBBLES STILL NOT WELL TESTED: ‘WE ARE NOW IN RECOVERY PHASE’ – MOH

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the country is currently in the recovery phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, he did not rule out a future spike in cases, adding that Putrajaya could not let its guard down.

“So it’s important for us to continue with what we have done in phases one, two and three of the movement control order (MCO),” he said at a press conference today.

Noor Hisham said the current data showed that the first and second phases of the MCO were successful in flattening the peak, with new cases reducing to double digits in the past two weeks.

“We hope we can continue our momentum and make sure we can control and reduce cases from time to time.

“We are definitely seeing signs of success in managing to flatten the curve and control the number of cases,” he said.

Previously, JP Morgan, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Malaysian Institute for Economic Research (MIER) had forecast Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases to peak in the middle of this month.

It was predicted that the number of cases would be around 6,300 by April 14.

The cumulative number of cases currently stands at 5,691.

Medical groups warn of health threat in ignoring Rohingya

PETALING JAYA: A consortium of medical NGOs has expressed dismay at the response of some Malaysians towards Rohingya refugees in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mercy Malaysia, the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia and the Malaysia Relief Agency today noted an online petition titled “Say No to Rohingya”, urging the government to ignore the call of NGOs to look into the welfare of the refugees.

The petition, which had garnered upward of 30,000 signatures, was later removed.

“As the month of Ramadan dawns on us, we hope and pray that Malaysians will bestow some empathy and mercy upon all refugees, including the Rohingya, as fellow humans sharing the same space that God has bestowed upon us all,” the consortium said in a statement.

“The refugee and Rohingya issue in Malaysia will not go away simply with a petition.

“Rather than idealistically trying to wish them and their problems away with a magic wand, our consortium chooses to tackle the problem head-on, solving one problem at a time, focusing on their potential threat of being a Covid-19 hotbed,” it added.

It said refugees must be screened, treated and protected from Covid-19, not only on humanitarian grounds but also for infection control purposes.

Not afforded the basic healthcare that Malaysians take for granted, and charged expatriate rates at hospitals and clinics, the NGOs said Rohingya communities are largely unvaccinated and live in large numbers in cramped surroundings due to financial challenges.

“If not quickly identified and treated, infectious diseases such as Covid-19 will continue to fester and spread not only among themselves but to our countrymen,” they warned.

“The government’s decisive action of identifying their cluster and moving in with mass screenings are to be lauded, for the overall good of all Malaysians.”

1 new death as infections trail recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: One new death related to Covid-19 was reported today, pushing the toll across the country to 96. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 88 new infections were also recorded, bringing the total number of cases so far to 5,691. However, recoveries outnumbered infections, with 121 more patients discharged in the past 24 hours. This brings total recoveries to 3,663 or 64.4% of all cases. 1,932 patients are still receiving treatment, with 41 in the intensive care unit and 18 in need of respiratory assistance. 1,932 patients are still receiving treatment, with 41 in the intensive care unit and 18 in need of respiratory assistance. The latest death was a 61-year-old man with a history of chronic illnesses. He had come into close contact with a Covid-19 patient who travelled to Indonesia. Noor Hisham welcomed the two-week extension of the movement control order (MCO), saying it would help the ministry maintain its capacity on the field and in hospitals to identify, screen, isolate and treat Covid-19 patients. He said the extension would also help Putrajaya fully contain the virus before evaluating its success in combating the pandemic. He said the ministry would also increase “targeted approach” screenings in order to contain the spread of the virus. A total of 618 positive Covid-19 patients have been identified in eight different locations under enhanced MCO, making up 10.9% of total confirmed cases. Noor Hisham also advised workers to avoid crowded and confined spaces at the workplace, as well as to maintain a one-metre distance even in close conversations. “Avoid having too many people in confined spaces at the same time, such as pantries at the workplace,” he said. He urged all parties involved in the sale of food online to maintain their personal hygiene and comply with guidelines issued by the health ministry. This is to ensure the safety of consumers and cleanliness of food sold, he said, adding that deliverymen should also practise social distancing. He said 516 incidents of food poisoning were reported last year, with 16,583 cases due to unclean and unsafe handling of food. “Thirty-four of these incidents last year took place during the Ramadan month, involving 1,032 cases,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

